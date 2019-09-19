You are the owner of this article.
OU Sexual Misconduct Office reports rape in residence hall

OUPD (copy)

OUPD responds to an incident on the South Oval Feb. 8.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

According to an OU Police Department log, the Sexual Misconduct Office reported a rape to OUPD on Sept. 17. 

The rape allegedly occurred Sept. 14 in a residence hall, according to the log, and was first reported to the Sexual Misconduct Office before the office notified OUPD.

The Daily attempted to contact OUPD Maj. Bruce Chan for more information Thursday morning.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

