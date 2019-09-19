OU Sexual Misconduct Office reports rape in residence hall

According to an OU Police Department log, the Sexual Misconduct Office reported a rape to OUPD on Sept. 17.
The rape allegedly occurred Sept. 14 in a residence hall, according to the log, and was first reported to the Sexual Misconduct Office before the office notified OUPD.
The Daily attempted to contact OUPD Maj. Bruce Chan for more information Thursday morning.
