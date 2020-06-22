OU School of Visual Arts announces Peter Froslie as new director

Following a national search, the OU School of Visual Arts has named its new director.
Associate professor of art Peter Froslie, a member of the school’s faculty since 2010, was named director Monday, according to a press release from the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.
According to the release, Froslie has been a member of the school’s faculty governance committee since 2013 and liaison to the graduate college since 2015.
“Over the past 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand that the University of Oklahoma School of Visual Arts is an incredible community of artists, designers and scholars,” Froslie said in the release. “I am honored to be in a position to support our students, faculty and alumni as we grow the impact of the arts and art scholarship in Oklahoma and beyond.”
Froslie has also won multiple awards for his commitment to advancing the arts. According to the release, he won the 2016 “ART 365” Oklahoma Visual Art Association Fellowship, the 2015 Nevada Arts Council Fellowship Project Grant, the 2013 Oklahoma Visual Art Association Fellowship, the 2019 Ed Cline Faculty Development Award, the 2013 OU Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts Peer Recognition Award and the OU School of Visual Art’s Excellence in Research Award.
According to the release, Froslie’s current project, “Leviathan,” was most recently exhibited at the NEoN Digital Arts Festival in Scotland, the Southern Utah Museum of Art and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at OU.
According to the release, Froslie received his bachelor’s degree in new media from the University of Nevada-Reno and a master’s degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where the Boston Globe named him among the “Top 5 M.F.A. Graduates” in the region.
