OU School of Theatre, legal organization premiere 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' as fundraiser to benefit Black organizations

The OU Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre partnered with the Oklahoma Justice League to premiere “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a virtual concert, on Thursday night.
The performance was streamed on OU Musical Theatre’s YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. According to OU Musical Theatre’s Instagram page, the purpose of the performance was to amplify Black voices and donate to organizations that fight for equality.
The performance featured an assortment of songs performed by OU students, faculty and alumni. According to Lift Every Voice and Sing co-director and musical theatre junior Bryson Jackson, the songs were carefully selected to share a central message.
“Our main purpose of the show was to show that no matter the outlook, race, body size, gender — doesn't matter — we all just want to be heard and seen as people,” Jackson said. “We want everyone's perspectives to be heard, and we all just want to be a community.”
The evening consisted of pre-recorded footage of performers edited together into an arrangement of singing and dancing. Jackson said the technology was difficult to navigate.
“The fact that everything was electronic (was challenging), and editing was insane,” Jackson said. “Instead of cleaning numbers and cleaning themes, we have to edit and clean our edits and our transitions.”
To start the performance, OU students performed an acapella rendition of “The Impossible Dream” featuring OU alumna Kristina Chavon.
The evening continued with an address by Jackson, Lift Every Voice and Sing co-director and musical theatre sophomore Carter McPherson, and Oklahoma Justice League artistic director and musical theatre junior Paris Richardson.
Richardson explained the purpose of the evening, including the fundraiser organized by the Oklahoma Justice League.
Audience members were encouraged to donate to the Oklahoma Justice League’s GoFundMe page. According to the GoFundMe page, 70 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Movement for Black Lives, an organization that provides a platform for over 150 Black organizations to debate and discuss current political conditions. The other 30 percent of the proceeds will be used to create a stipend that helps underrepresented students audition for college.
The evening continued with various performances and addresses by students, including “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” sung by musical theatre sophomore Ginger Johnson. Dancers performed alongside Johnson in the video compilation.
The first act concluded with the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” performed by OU students and alumni.
Richardson said this song is a symbol of the Black community’s resilience and courage.
“Throughout it all, we remain hopeful for a better and brighter future,” Richardson said. “That hope speaks to the enduring legacy of the Johnson brothers’ words and music.”
After a brief intermission, the evening continued with five more songs, including “My Name is Man” performed by OU alumnus C.K. Edwards. According to Richardson, “My Name is Man” is from the musical “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope” which was written by a Black woman and was the first Broadway show to be directed by a Black woman.
“This show is largely forgotten today, mostly because the cast album has yet to be released,” Richardson said. “But it was still looked over while it ran for two years.”
The evening was concluded with “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught/Children Will Listen” performed by OU students, faculty and alumni. McPherson said this song was carefully selected as the finale.
“Prejudice is not something that we’re born with, but rather that we’re taught,” McPherson said.
The song emphasizes that hate is taught and that children learn from those they look up to. The message of the song is to teach love and acceptance instead of hate and intolerance.
Jackson said the Justice League hopes to continue to host events and further conversations about inequality.
“We like to not only bring notice to diversity and amplify different backgrounds, we also like to celebrate it,” Jackson said. “For example, we're celebrating the Black culture and the Black community and amplifying that with (Lift Every Voice and Sing), but don't be surprised if we choose a different culture or a different background to also celebrate and to amplify.”
Jackson said art, such as the art showcased throughout the evening, is important in promoting diversity and justice.
“It doesn't matter what type of form of art it is,” Jackson said. “Art is all around us, and I think that people connect to these different types of art and art always has a method and should always have a perspective. ... Art reflects the diversity in the opinion of the person who creates it.”
