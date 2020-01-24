OU School of Social Work to host banquet, raise funds for student trip to Civil Rights Trail

The Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work is hosting a banquet and silent auction Feb. 7 to fund a student trip to Birmingham, Alabama, along the Civil Rights Trail.
School of Social Work faculty members Jennifer Dell and Renea Butler-King will travel with 10 students and stop at major civil rights historical sites on their journey to the 2020 Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors’ Conference. The group plans to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum, among other sites.
“(Once) racism has been done, it can be undone,” Butler-King said. “Our hope is that (the trip) impacts the way our students will be able to become practicing social workers.”
The idea for the trip came after social work students expressed the need to address racism on campus in light of the blackface incidents at OU over the last year, Dell said. The Social Work Student Association wanted to initiate a conversation on combating racism and felt the trip’s experiences would provide context and reflection to move that conversation forward.
“Our students have spent the last year wanting to make an impact,” Dell said. “We teach our students the importance of having an impact in the broader community, and addressing issues of race was (something) we have been very intentional about addressing over the last year. It is vital for social work students to take ownership of these issues in order to provide the best practices to our diverse communities.”
At the conference, students will listen to social work leaders from around the country and present on the work of OU’s School of Social Work Undoing Racism Committee, Butler-King said.
Following the trip, students will present on how the excursion has impacted their perspectives on race and how to use that experience to better inform the efforts of the Undoing Racism Committee and future careers in social work. In addition, faculty members attending the trip will submit publications discussing their experiences, Dell said.
Butler-King and Dell also hope students will take part in leadership opportunities to share the impact of the trip at ongoing listening sessions. One graduate student plans on turning recordings from the trip and following events into a podcast.
To fund the historical experience, the college wants to raise $5,000 through the Historical Footprints Benefit Dinner on Feb. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Zarrow Hall.
For $30, attendees will get a buffet dinner, silent auction and a performance by members of the OU Gospel Choir. George Lee, OU’s human resources training specialist, will deliver the keynote speech.
According to Lee’s biography on his website, he has over 10 years of experience in public speaking on community and academic organizational leadership. His speaking style “captivates audiences and introduces listeners to critical tips, techniques and skills that foster a stronger foundation of purpose for professional development and diversity inclusion.”
Tickets can be purchased through the OU School of Social Work website or in person at Zarrow Hall by visiting Diane Freeman on the first floor, Renea Butler-King in Zarrow Room 317 or Jennifer Dell in Zarrow Room 345. For additional questions, contact Renea Butler-King at rlbutler-king@ou.edu or Jennifer Dell at jenniferdell@ou.edu.
