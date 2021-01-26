You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Scholarship Office extends CASH application deadline into February

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
cashapp
The OU Student Financial Center's reminder for the extension of the CASH Application deadline. 
 Via the Student Financial Center Facebook page

OU’s Scholarship Office will extend the Centralized Academic Scholarship Hub Application and letter of recommendation submissions until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15. 

The CASH Application is an opportunity for current undergraduate and graduate students at OU to receive a variety of scholarships from the university. Students are encouraged to apply for every academic year they plan to enroll.

CASH scholarship management assistant Jonathan Blevins said in an email this application cycle is for current and continuing students pursuing a degree in the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. 

According to Blevins, students applying for CASH may receive a variety of scholarships including financial aid, college-wide, general OU, departmental, study abroad and campus awards. After completing the application, students may qualify for these scholarships based on major, need, merit and other factors. 

Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for CASH and may log in using their student information, Blevins said in the email. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments