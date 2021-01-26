OU Scholarship Office extends CASH application deadline into February

OU’s Scholarship Office will extend the Centralized Academic Scholarship Hub Application and letter of recommendation submissions until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15.
The CASH Application is an opportunity for current undergraduate and graduate students at OU to receive a variety of scholarships from the university. Students are encouraged to apply for every academic year they plan to enroll.
CASH scholarship management assistant Jonathan Blevins said in an email this application cycle is for current and continuing students pursuing a degree in the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
According to Blevins, students applying for CASH may receive a variety of scholarships including financial aid, college-wide, general OU, departmental, study abroad and campus awards. After completing the application, students may qualify for these scholarships based on major, need, merit and other factors.
Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for CASH and may log in using their student information, Blevins said in the email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.