OU says revised policy limits use of university resources for personal property after report involving David Boren audit

  • Updated
David Boren

Former OU President David Boren at his birthday celebration in April 2018. A spokesperson for Boren denied apparent allegations of sexual harassment against Boren. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After it was reported Tuesday that former OU President David Boren had university personnel do improvements on his private property, the university released a statement saying OU’s conflict of interest policy was previously changed to no longer allow use of university resources for fair market value.

According to an article in The Oklahoman, Boren paid the university more than $4,000 in May for work done on private property after an internal audit showed he had not been billed for all of it. The report also said Boren had paid more than $47,000 over nine years for work done on his Windrush property west of Norman.

A university statement said prior to the new conflict of interest policy adopted by the OU Board of Regents in October, university protocol allowing for the use of university resources for fair market value was intended for limited circumstances, such as catering at a private residence, but did not explicitly prohibit or require monitoring of broader personal use of resources, employees and students.

“Under the revised policy, all such usage of University resources on personal property would be generally prohibited, except those situations explicitly disclosed, evaluated and approved,” according to the statement. “Conflict of Interest committees and offices representing both the (Health Sciences Center) and Norman campuses implement the educational, enforcement and record keeping functions of the policy.”

