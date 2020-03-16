OU says all those potentially impacted by Norman campus coronavirus case will be notified

An OU spokesperson said any person who could potentially be impacted by the case of the coronavirus on OU's campus will notified and provided guidance.
According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the university is cooperating with the Oklahoma State Department of Health in their efforts to track the infected person's movements.
Keith specified that the department of health, not OU, will be the lead agency investigating this matter.
"In accordance with Health Department procedure, all those impacted will be notified and provided guidance for next steps to be screened and, if necessary, self-isolate," Keith said. "For any additional information, please contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Student safety remains our top priority, and as such, OU encourages our community to continue to follow the recommendations of the OSDH and CDC."
It is not clear how long tracking the individual's movements will take. The Daily has reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and will update our coverage when we receive a response.
