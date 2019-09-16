OU Sailing Club strives to build competitive team, community

Oklahomans may find it difficult to argue that the state has a strong sailing tradition, given the hundreds of miles separating Oklahoma and the closest shoreline.
But members of the OU Sailing Club regularly hoist their sails in defiance of the state’s land-locked geography, which brings their hobby farther inland than many people realize.
At 1 p.m. every Sunday, the club meets to take to the water for a few hours and hone its sailing skills in the process.
“When I first heard about it, I was very surprised and actually had the same questions,” said Jennifer Salvo, a second-year environmental engineering graduate student and sailing club officer. “Why in a land-locked state — how do you even sail here?”
Salvo said the answer was simple — the club takes advantage of Oklahoma’s many lakes. Lake Thunderbird houses the club’s fleet with the help of the Thunderbird Sailing Club. The club’s fleet consists of vessels that range from 15-foot boats, able to hold five people, to boats designed for a single sailor.
“I went from zero experience to being able to sail by myself, which is outstanding and something I never thought I’d get the opportunity to do growing up in Oklahoma,” Salvo said. “You can sail anywhere there’s wind and the water’s deep enough.”
With around 20 active members and about 40 who attended the club’s beginning of the year cookout, membership has seen an increase thanks to expanded recruiting and the draw of an activity unknown to most OU students said Madison Hoehn, industrial systems engineering senior and the sailing club’s vice president of membership.
“It's really unique — a lot of people come to OU and they think football (or) the softball team is amazing, and stuff like that,” Hoehn said. “So whenever they hear there's a sailing club, it’s like a huge question mark pops up above their head.”
For Matthias Kowol, mechanical engineering and saxophone senior, and the club president, the sailing club offered him a chance to relive some of his favorite childhood experiences.
“I'm from Europe. And so we went sailing with relatives in Poland for a week, where we lived on these 25 or 26 foot boats and ate and cooked and just sailed around,” Kowol said. “I'd missed that ever since then.”
Kowol learned of the club in his sophomore year and jumped at the chance to join, he said.
“I just showed up, and I’ve been in the club ever since, just trying to expand on my passion,” Kowol said.
Hoehn’s love for sailing shares a similar origin. Her parents, both OU graduates, used to race a pontoon boat on Lake Hefner near Oklahoma City, she said. Her parents took Hoehn sailing, where she “absolutely fell in love.”
Hoehn said sailing attracts interest for many different reasons, from competition to leisure.
“I like the challenge of it … sailing very much depends on your personality, whether you’re more into the math and angles and racing,” Hoehn said. “Other people just like the calm and listening to the water.”
The club attracts more engineers than other majors, Kowol said, because of the angling and mathematics involved with sailing.
Salvo said while she also enjoys the analytical aspects of sailing, it can also help students escape the grind of the school year and relax.
“Oklahoma’s really windy, and there’s some times when you’re on the water and the wind just changes direction, you get to figure out what to do next in your head, and I look at it analytically,” Salvo said. “(But) for some people, sailing is a kind of getaway. You’re out on the water and even when it’s kind of low winds, it’s a place to free your mind from school and from all the stresses.”
The club is open to all experience levels, Hoehn said. The club typically introduces newcomers to the basics by sending them out on larger boats with a more experienced member, where they will learn the techniques behind adjustments to the sails, how to man the boat’s ropes and steer the boat under the supervision of the senior member.
The club does require new members to wear safety vests and know how to swim for safety, but Salvo said the club will teach people how to swim.
The club used to have a competitive racing team, Hoehn said, and she aims to recruit and train more members to return to the collegiate racing scene.
“(OU) would race OSU, they'd go down to the border and race Texas … people would come here and race —Lake Thunderbird being long and skinny is really good for racing,” Hoehn said. “OSU will message me all the time asking to challenge us … hopefully we can get back on board and crush Texas, too.”
Renovations are currently being done on a boat the club plans to use for racing, Hoehn said.
While sailing itself is difficult, Hoehn said racing sailboats is an even greater challenge.
“The racing is not the hard part, it’s knowing how to react … every little tiny fact makes monumental differences,” Hoehn said, adding that variables like wind speed, wind direction and size of the waves all affect how the boat has to be operated.
The club hopes to form a competitive team by spring 2019 or fall 2020, but is still welcoming all members even without an interest in racing.
“It's really not that crazy of a sport, I just think a lot of people haven't even thought about it,” Kowol said. “I think that it's very relevant as we try to shift our focus toward sustainability that people have access to a water sport that's fun and exciting, but isn't necessarily as harmful to the environment as power boating.”
The club offers a unique opportunity to join a supportive community that is larger than people think, Kowol said.
“It's really just one of those communities where if you need something, they will help you … you don't even have to reach out almost — it's crazy,” Kowol said.
