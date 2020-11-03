OU’s Student Government Association presidential, vice presidential candidates explain platforms, qualifications

The race for OU’s Student Government Association president and vice president features three tickets: Tavana Farzaneh and Alex Gray, Drew Brown and Taylor Smail, and Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty. The Daily spoke with each presidential and vice presidential ticket about why they feel they are the best people to represent the student community. Students can vote for their representatives Nov. 4 and 5.
Farzaneh and Gray
In their freshman year, economics junior Tavana Farzaneh and public relations and women’s and gender studies junior Alex Gray bonded quickly over common interests and aspirations. Now, their relationship has extended past friendship and taken them to run side-by-side in the Student Government Association elections.
Farzaneh is running for president of SGA, and Gray is running for vice president. They created a platform they said is “feasible” and amplifies untold stories of OU community members while also guiding the expansion of student mental health and wellness resources, and bringing inclusivity to campus, according to their campaign website.
“I just want to emphasize that our platform has been written and rewritten and researched and checked over, and it's still going to change, and there's so much room for it to grow,” Gray said. “But we're so proud of it because we've been researching and talking to different people that we've been recommended (to) and seeking out different answers.”
Gray said she and Farzaneh have met with administrators, students and people who could help them guide the changes they hope to make.
Farzaneh said the main tenants of their platform are usability, accessibility and transparency.
“We don't want to keep anyone in the dark. We want to be honest and say, ‘This is why it's so good,’” Farzaneh said.
Joining SGA as members in their freshman year, Farzaneh and Gray saw it as an organization where students were able to make real change. They believe student government has the power to effectively address students' concerns on campus.
“Something you don't like about the university, (the) Student Government has the power to effectively change that in a way that benefits (you), and if there's anything lacking for the organization, you're able to make that change,” Farzaneh said. “I really wanted to run for president because I really want to serve as a true representative of the student body. I know that I would be a great candidate for that, and I know that I'm the type of person who would serve this position very well,” Farzaneh said.
Gray shared her love for SGA and the OU community.
“It is really because of the love I have for SGA and also because of the love we have for OU (students) and for the people (in the) OU community, and so we really want to be able to represent (and) stand for the student body,” Gray said. “And we feel, because we have the experience and are also connected within the community, we're able to be a tangible and feasible team.”
Gray said their platform is based on feasibility. Both candidates said they believe they are experienced for the task because they know the issues they are working on.
The candidates explained their focus is to open space for more international voices and mental health awareness within SGA. They said they’ve always been passionate about the international community.
Farzaneh said some international student friends told her past SGA campaigns came to speak with them with promises that were ultimately left unfulfilled.
“We aim to ensure this difference under our administration by making sure that we are consistently in communication with the international community and (International Advisory Committee), so that international students will be better represented within SGA and OU,” Farzaneh said.
Farzaneh said another reason why she feels she has international students’ best interests in mind is because all of her family were international students.
Mental health is another issue Farzaneh and Gray hope to tackle if they get elected. They said they wish to focus on mental wellness rather than just prevention and treatment. Gray said other campaigns have focused on broad topics like “wellness” or “inclusivity,” but have failed to make specific changes.
“Like day one, we are committed to making changes for the international community and for student health with our plans for the international students,” Gray said.
Some of the things Gray said they plan to create is a liaison position or counselor database for mental wellness. They will update photos of OU students around campus “to reflect the diverse, cosmopolitan makeup” of the student body, while also bringing visibility to OU’s faces to make “OU's Norman campus a visually inclusive space where students feel represented," according to their platform page, and they aim to be inclusive in all their projects.
Farzaneh said the student liaison position is for international students, and the counselor database is for all OU students with details about different counselors in Norman and Oklahoma City.
Both candidates showed excitement about their campaign work and said they hope to get the opportunity to tackle big issues within SGA.
“It's like (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and a lot of other women running for office,” Gray said. “We were watching that, and we were both like, ‘We have to do (it) when we can and we're powerful enough to.’ So we decided that freshman year. And now we're here two years later. We've worked together for the past two years, and it's now finally happening. ... We have been so dedicated to this for so long, so it's cool to see it come to fruition.”
Brown and Smail
Drew Brown, an OU communications senior, has been involved in leadership roles on campus since his freshman year. As part of the executive committee within his fraternity in his freshman year, Brown said he believes this experience has led him to acquire leadership tools that empowered him to excel in the SGA campaign.
Taylor Smail, an OU accounting, economics and management information systems junior, is in his second year serving on the Undergraduate Student Congress as an elected representative for the accounting and finance district.
Brown said his previous three years on campus made him realize how the OU community lacks being immediately reactive to major incidents on campus, such as racial incidents — the blackface incident, the comment made by a professor in the classroom and a racist chant, among others. He said he has witnessed firsthand the “destruction of our (students’) ability to make choices at OU.”
Brown said this ability has been taken by the administration’s decision to not allow students an all-online course option, and the decision to ban Lime scooters on campus in favor of a single company having a monopoly — concerns that were brought to their attention by students.
“I’m running for SGA president to restore our sense of common service, by working together to better OU for you, to protect students and to create a more equitable future for all,” Brown said.
Smail said he’s been wanting to get more involved with the Student Government.
“Everything that I got involved with here on campus, I just really felt there was a real need for really strong student leaders and more involvement on campus throughout every single part of OU,” Smail said. “(Brown) and I have been in collaboration and doing what we can do to better OU.”
The candidates discussed their campaign platform, “Stand Together.”
“We are really focused on the idea of staying together as one university and we wanted it to be a working platform that directly puts the needs of students first,” Brown said. “We are based on three big ideas: Bettering OU for you, protecting students on campus and creating a more equitable future.”
In their platform, Brown and Smail said they hope to create equitable pieces of legislation that represent all students by making an SGA Think Tank.
“The main aspect of (SGA Think Tank) is going to be a weekly roundtable composed of members of student organizations on campus. The seats will be rotating and organizations will be spinning different representatives each week to give you a fair and honest cross section of the University of Oklahoma,” Brown said. “Really any group on campus that is going to be directed by a piece of legislation is going to have a rotating seat at this committee that meets once a week, and there is going to be a liaison between Congress who pre-consults bills that seem (to be) essential to raise an issue on a question of consideration.”
Brown said all the different leaders on campus will be able to discuss how a certain piece of legislation will affect them and their group on campus and how the Congress will improve their future through it.
The candidates are also planning to extend the Sooners Helping Sooners program that assists students experiencing financial hardships, which they said had the most affect on the international student community.
“The program raises money to give grants to students in times of need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope to empower them in their fundraising efforts and prevent another budget shortfall,” Brown said. “We hope to expand the current fundraising efforts to the university alumni, faculty and administrators.”
Brown said they also plan to advocate for the creation of additional safe student jobs on campus; lobby for an all-online undergraduate option; assist students in taking care of their mental health by creating strategic outreach programs and “ensure the longevity of both the Red River Holiday (OU-Texas Weekend) and the students' section at future athletic events.”
Brown mentioned some unwelcome changes were made on the Title IX federal policy. If a reportable Title IX case occurs off campus or in a study abroad program, OU Title IX office is no longer required to pursue an investigation into the complaints.
“We, as president and vice president, (would) stand by the University of Oklahoma and empower them in their decision to continue pursuing these cases anyway,” Brown said.
Brown said a phone call to the Title IX office has informed him that OU will support these cases.
The candidates said they want to work hard to meet OU students’ best interest.
“Taylor and I’s experience is not centered around SGA or (Campus Activities Council) Executive. We have a very wide range of experiences on campus, and this allows us to focus (on issues) on a completely different lens than any of the other candidates who are primarily coming from the SGA pool have,” Brown said. “We are bringing fresh, innovative ideas to the table, and we are proud to always allow necessary voices to be heard in our pursuit of a more perfect university.”
Holloway and Citty
Easton Holloway, an architectural engineering sophomore, and Diahn Citty, a community health sophomore, have known each other for 12 years. Growing up together, the two have gathered experiences they believe will be beneficial in running for the SGA elections.
“I love that we honestly have nothing in common so we are able to pull from all different areas across campus with our experiences and bring those together to unite campus and all the people on it,” Citty said. “We have talked to students and faculty before putting our platform together. We have had very good feedback and a lot of support. So, I really feel our platform is speaking volumes to people.”
Holloway said his past experience within SGA and Citty’s experience in the Campus Activities Council can do a lot for SGA.
“(Citty) has the CAC experience and I have the SGA experience. I know more about the legislative part of it, and she knows more of the programming side. So, having someone come into SGA with new and fresh ideas, I think would be extremely beneficial,” Holloway said. “I think we're an extremely powerful pair. Given that we have such unique background involvement here at OU, and I think the unique backgrounds we have will serve the students very well.”
The candidates’ platform, “#TRUEexperience,” seeks to create a “true experience” for OU students. The acronym stands for transparency, reform, unity and equity.
Among the things the candidates hope to institute if they get elected is an SGA newsletter, a new liaison position within SGA, the creation of an International Student Advisory Board, a reinstatement of the OU-Texas instructional holiday and advocate for the accessibility of mental health platforms by creating a mid/end semester screening tool similar to the ones Goddard already has in place.
“(The) newsletter created by the communications department within SGA (will have) information regarding what we've worked on what we're planning to work on. It also includes what major legislation has passed in Congress, as well as what's happening with CAC — what events are coming up and any positions that are open that people can apply for.”
Holloway said he and Citty have had conversations with CAC to check if they would accept including information within the newsletter. He said the newsletter will be done on a monthly basis because the idea is to update students on what’s happening within SGA.
The candidates said the idea of the establishing an International Student Advisory Board is “to have a direct line of communication within the SGA executive cabinet.”
“We can have those direct, intentional conversations, and we can ultimately raise (international students’) concerns to the provost's office and president’s office as well,” Holloway said. “That would be (composed) by international students within the executive cabinet.”
Holloway and Citty also discussed the big issues they plan to address if they get elected.
Holloway said one of the things he wants to fight for is equity so everyone has access to the same resources to succeed. He said one of the ways to do that is by creating a diversity, equity and inclusivity training, similar to the Gender + Equality Center’s “Step In, Speak Out” training. He also wants to improve access to mental health resources, especially with classes moving online making it hard for people to check in on one another, Holloway said, as well as being transparent about what’s happening in SGA.
Citty said she definitely wants to address equity on campus.
“When I look around campus, I see that not everybody has all the resources that they need. And there are ways to fix this issue, like within our office,” Citty said. “I would also have to say another thing (I would like to address) is transparency, because as someone who is not a part of SGA, I have no idea what happens behind closed doors, and I don't get any updates. So I think the newsletter will be very transformative for all students on campus because they would have a better understanding of what is happening.”
