OU's Price College to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with community expo, guest speakers

OU’s Michael F. Price College of Business will hold a series of events next week highlighting entrepreneurship.
The events will be held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international movement across six continents designed to expose young people to entrepreneurship, which takes place Nov. 18–22, according to a press release.
The second annual OU Entrepreneurship Expo will be held from 4–7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Tom Love Innovation Hub on OU’s research campus, according to the release.
The expo is a trade show for OU students, local business owners and entrepreneurs to present their goods, services and concepts in an open forum, according to the release. The expo presents an opportunity to meet with potential investors, generate leads and sales, and build new business relationships.
According to the release, exhibitors will be divided into the following categories: early stage, which entails taking an idea on determining feasibility; developing a product, in which a proof of concept is already completed; testing, which means a first version of the product is already developed; and selling, meaning an item or service is produced and ready to sell.
Denise Parris, assistant professor of entrepreneurship, said the expo is a great opportunity to encourage new business ventures, and they expect a bigger turnout than last year.
“The expo is a campus-wide and community-wide entrepreneurship initiative to build an ecosystem that enables and encourages the launching of successful ventures,” Parris said in the release. “We are anticipating this year’s expo to be even larger, with additional exhibitor space and support from our sponsors.”
Sponsors for the event include Startup 405, BancFirst, Republic Bank and Trust, and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce.
Wes Crews, CEO of Therapeutic Research Center Healthcare, will speak at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Dodson Lounge inside Price Hall, according to the release, as part of the Price College Distinguished Speaker Series.
TRC Healthcare delivers information on prescription drugs and continuing education to pharmacists, technicians and physicians.
Harold Urschel, chief of medical strategy for Enterhealth, will speak at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at the College’s Center for the Business of Healthcare, according to the release, as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series.
Enterhealth is a Dallas-based addiction disease management company offering the first alcohol and drug addiction treatment program that provides a continuum of care clients need to recover their lives. His presentation, “Exploding the Myths of Marijuana,” will be held in Price Hall’s Dodson Lounge, according to the release.
“We put him on the schedule for next week, because he sees himself as an entrepreneur ... This is like his seventh company, and the work that he does — even though it's very serious health care-related work — he sees the business of health care as being something that requires all those skills that an entrepreneur needs,” said Tom Lumpkin, director of Tom Love Division of Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.
