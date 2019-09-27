You are the owner of this article.
OU's Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education to celebrate 90 years of service

College of Education

The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education pictured Feb. 6, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education will host a celebration Friday, Sept. 27 in honor of its 90th anniversary. 

The event will take place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. and will include three faculty presentations and tours of Collings Hall, according to a schedule. 

Melanie Schneider, director of communications for the college, said the event highlights the importance of teaching. 

“I think it is important for people to know about OU’s long history of seeing the value of teaching those who will go on to teach others,” Schneider said.

The event will have three faculty talks, tours of Collings Hall every 20 minutes and a welcome from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. 

“The education profession is in a precarious position, not just in Oklahoma, but across the country,” Schneider said. “This celebration is a good reminder that people continue to work hard to elevate the profession of education, and it is being done at a high level right here at OU.”

