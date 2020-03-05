OU's InFocus Africa organization to host 'Facing the Future' forum, dinner in Headington College

OU’s InFocus Africa group will host a forum about the future of development in Africa at 5:30 p.m. March 6 in the Headington College dining hall.
According to the group’s Facebook page, InFocus Africa “aims to explore Africa and what is happening within the continent,” and allows members to share stories, experiences, politics and news. The group has hosted several panels on African issues in the past.
Robert Okello, founding member of InFocus Africa and moderator of the Leading Africa Forum, said the event will discuss cross-cutting issues of Africa as a continent, as well as what Africans can do to ensure that Africa continues to be key in global affairs. This year's forum is titled "Facing the Future."
“The Leading Africa Forum is ... (based) on the idea of engaging with the OU community, the wider Norman area and the university community at large on matters that are significant to the African continent,” Okello said.
According to a flyer for the event, the Leading Africa Forum was launched at OU and has since expanded to university campuses in the United States, Angola and Uganda.
As one of the founding members of the Leading Africa Forum, Okello said he and the other three founding members began planning the forum while they were in high school.
“Back then, we (started) brainstorming on what we could do as a group of people to really engage the African youth, and especially those in the diaspora, on issues that are important to the African continent,” Okello said. “And what began out of that dream was the Leading Africa Forum.”
Okello said all of the founding members ended up going to college in the United States, and three of the four members went to OU.
“Since ... most of us were here at OU and (because of) the abundant resources that are available to us at the university, we made it sort of our commitment to (launching) the first Leading Africa Forum here at the University of Oklahoma,” Okello said. “So that happened in (the) spring of 2018.”
He said the forum organizers try to pick speakers that have made contributions to the African community and understand the experiences of many Africans.
At this year’s forum, the keynote speaker is Martin Niboh, who is the president and founder of Igniting Africa, an organization founded in Cameroon.
Okello said other speakers are Tatenda Dzvimbo, the founder and president of the OU African Women’s League, and Jane Irungu, the executive director for the OU Southwest Center for Human Relations Studies.
Okello said he hopes participants are driven to action based on the forum’s discussions.
“Our goal is that our keynote speaker will really ... offer some very tangible and practical action points that each of the participants can walk away and really get to work to engage in matters that help to advance the African cause wherever they are, whether in the diaspora or back in the continent,” Okello said.
More information on the speakers and the schedule for the event can be found on InFocus Africa’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.