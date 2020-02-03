You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU's Farzaneh Family Center expands scholarship fund for Iranian students amid travel ban

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Farzaneh Hall (copy)

Farzaneh Hall on campus Nov. 19. Farzaneh Hall houses the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies recently expanded a scholarship fund supporting Iranian students amid the ongoing travel ban and sanctions against the country.

Afshin Marashi, director of the Farzaneh Family Center, said the fund existed previously but was expanded after the existing fund was almost expended. The scholarship benefits international students from Iran who have been affected by travel restrictions implemented by the Trump administration.

“The Farzaneh (family) has really stood up and expanded their contribution to the scholarship,” Marashi said. “Iranian students have become innocent bystanders, they’re victims in the crossfire of this conflict between the government of the United States and the government of Iran.”

The donation will provide a $1,000 scholarship to 53 students, said Patsy Broadway, director of administration at OU’s College of International Studies. Marashi said the scholarship helps cover both educational and personal expenses due to the difficulty of transferring funds from Iran and finding reliable employment in the U.S. as a non-citizen.

“It’s very difficult, almost impossible, to transfer money from home to the United States because of the sanctions that have been imposed,” Marashi said. “Students who previously were able to rely on their families can no longer do so, and what we’re trying to do is everything we can to alleviate some of that.”

Marashi said the scholarship will hopefully help give Iranian students a feeling of security as tensions between the U.S. and their home country continue.

“It takes a terrible toll, and the students in some ways are really struggling (emotionally and psychologically),” Marashi said. “There’s a kind of anti-immigrant targeting that comes with that travel ban, but the Iranian students that come here ... come here because they want opportunity that they can’t find in Iran.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments