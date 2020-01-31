OU's Center for Middle East Studies to host panel on Iran-US conflict

iran-us conflict panel

A flyer for the panel discussing the Iran-US conflict.

The Center for Middle East Studies is hosting a panel Monday to discuss the Iran-U.S. conflict. 

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, according to the event's flyer. 

The panel includes Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, as well as Joshua Landis, the director of the OU Center for Middle East Studies and Samer Shehata, an OU associate professor of Middle Eastern Studies.

This article was updated at 5:08 p.m. to reflect that the Center for Middle East Studies is is hosting the event instead of the Farzaneh Family Center.

