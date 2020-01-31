OU's Center for Middle East Studies to host panel on Iran-US conflict

The Center for Middle East Studies is hosting a panel Monday to discuss the Iran-U.S. conflict.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, according to the event's flyer.
The panel includes Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, as well as Joshua Landis, the director of the OU Center for Middle East Studies and Samer Shehata, an OU associate professor of Middle Eastern Studies.
This article was updated at 5:08 p.m. to reflect that the Center for Middle East Studies is is hosting the event instead of the Farzaneh Family Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.