OU's Black Student Association discusses diversity and inclusion plan, hope for university's future

Leaders in the Black Student Association say the consequences of last spring’s five racist incidents are still being felt at OU, impacting how freshmen view race as they settle in on campus.
Nia Blackwell is vice president of the BSA Freshman Action Team, an organization which helps acclimate black freshmen to campus life and get new students involved in the BSA community. Blackwell said she noticed a tangible difference in the demeanor of some of this year’s incoming black students compared to her freshman class.
“I definitely do believe that the freshmen, especially right after the incident occurred, definitely didn't want to come here, especially people from the African American community,” Blackwell said. “I do think that the freshmen that did still decide to come here, they do feel uncertain about, ‘Oh, maybe that'll happen when we're here.’”
On social media, Blackwell said, she noticed some black students were reconsidering their college decisions following the racist incidents.
“There were some that just decided not to come because of the events,” Blackwell said, “but they're not on the inside, so they're not seeing how we did develop a stronger sense of community. They're just seeing racism and saying, ‘We don't want to have any part of it.’”
The impact of last spring’s racist incidents was also seen at the George McLaurin and Sylvia A. Lewis Leadership Initiative, a summer conference hosted by OU to recruit underrepresented and minority students, Blackwell said.
“One thing I noticed was that there were less attendees,” Blackwell said. “I've also spoken with some of the people that did work that program last year who were saying that they didn't want to recruit black students here.”
Psychology sophomore and BSA member Payten Anderson said race issues at predominantly white institutions can cause African American students to more strongly consider enrolling in historically black colleges and universities, like Langston University — Oklahoma’s only historically black university offering degrees.
“The thing that would persuade a student to go to Langston is if some racial incident did happen,” Anderson said. “It makes (enrolling in an HBCU) seem even better because not only is it a cheaper tuition option, you don’t have to worry about a racial incident like that because you’re only surrounded by black students.”
While the option to attend an HBCU might be appealing following racist events on campus, Anderson said students who choose that path would be missing out on the sense of community that has only grown stronger at OU since spring.
“At OU there is still so much beauty to be had in our black community, even though we have to endure more than the HBCU student has to endure for sure,” Anderson said. “There is a certain community and strength that comes out of that, and that’s really beautiful.”
Jasmine Burrell, public relations chair for the BSA Freshman Action Team, said some of the freshman students she knew were unaware the events had happened, but that conversations on the subject have been focused on moving forward.
“We spent a lot of time now, not trying to hide it from them, because it happened,” Burrell said. “We want to talk to them about what happened, talk them through what happened, and be like, ‘This is how we're moving forward.’”
Each year, the Freshman Action Team hosts FAT Week to help welcome black students to campus and make them aware of resources available to them, Burrell said, and FAT facilitates a mentorship program to match freshmen with older BSA members as they transition into college.
Burrell said FAT week will be Sept. 15–20 this year and will feature events like a skate night, a talent show, a day of service and a Q&A panel on “How to thrive as an incoming black OU student.”
Administrative changes that occurred over the summer have inspired new hope in some BSA members. The new administration under interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Burrell said, has been more attentive to the needs of minority student groups on campus, a welcome change from her freshman year.
“I know when I got here, I didn't feel like anybody in the administration even cared. ... We were never really acknowledged by administration,” Burrell said. “I've had several conversations with President Harroz and he's comforting. Not comforting as in ‘I'm comforting you after a situation,’ but rather, ‘It's my job to make you feel comfortable.’”
Maya Wilson, BSA homecoming co-chair, also said the interim president has been a positive presence. He was even in attendance at the BSA mixer and mingled with students at the event.
“(Harroz) is a lot more tangible (than former OU President James Gallogly) — you can see him, I know that he’s around,” Wilson said. “From conversations we had, he seems to be a whole lot more personable and really, truly cares about how we're doing as a community, how OU is doing as a community and how race affects everything in our lives.”
In February, Gallogly announced a multi-part university diversity and inclusion plan. The plan included goals to increase recruitment of underrepresented students and faculty, and an expansion of the diversity training that freshman students and faculty must complete. The plan entered its second phase in August. Wilson said the university’s plan is part of an upward trajectory for race and diversity at OU.
“I think they're going about it in a way that can actually effect change,” Wilson said, “and actually make a difference if people start paying attention to it and care about it. I think it's positive in the end.”
Burrell was also optimistic about the plan, adding that the university’s apparent dedication to seeing it through effectively has made her more confident in the plan.
“When (Gallogly) released a diversity plan, everybody was like, 'Okay, this sounds nice, but are you going to follow through?'” Burrell said. “Now that the steps are being followed through, it's going to be a lot better. I know that this freshman class is the most diverse class in the university's history ... so you can see now that they're trying to increase the numbers and create more of a community for everyone on this campus.”
