OU's Black Emergency Response Team to hold press conference following second professor's use of racial slur

BERT Conference

A screenshot of a tweet from OU's Black Emergency Response Team.

 via Twitter

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team will hold a press conference tomorrow following a second OU professor’s use of the n-word during class in less than two weeks.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at Evans Hall, according to a tweet from the organization’s Twitter account.  

In a late Monday statement, interim OU President Joseph Harroz said a faculty member from the history department used the racial slur repeatedly during class, and that although the professor issued a “trigger warning” prior to her use of the word, that did not “lessen the pain caused by the use of the word.”

After the previous incident, where Gaylord professor Peter Gade used the slur in comparison to the phrase ‘OK, boomer’ during class, BERT held a town hall for black students to discuss their concerns. In that incident, the organization also previously tweeted that they expected full action to be taken against the Gaylord professor and the college.

