OU's Black Emergency Response Team alerts community to blackface incident

OU's Black Emergency Response Team tweeted a statement that it received information Sunday regarding a recent blackface incident.
#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Ep7AFo16fY— BERT (@BERT_OU) September 22, 2019
"Despite not having all of the information, we are certain that our community is exhausted by such incidents of hate and ignorance," the statement said.
Destinee Dickson, BERT member and political science and women's and gender studies senior, said a university student told BERT that another person had shared a picture on his Instagram story.
"It seems clear based on what we know that it is an instance of blackface," Dickson said. "We are still trying to get details about the situation, and we will be updating people as we learn more."
BERT tweeted more about the information it had received at 6:49 p.m. Sunday.
September 22, 2019
According to the messages BERT tweeted, an OU student posted a picture on his private Instagram story of himself in a black charcoal face mask with the caption "'another day, another case.'" According to the message, the caption could reference a January blackface incident in which two OU students withdrew from the university for their involvement in a blackface video that used a racial slur.
The OU student named in BERT's tweet is freshman Matt Robertiello, who told The Daily via Instagram direct message that the posts were being taken out of context.
"That is me, wearing a charcoal face mask, while I was at home with my girlfriend," Robertiello said. "I did not post the picture with any intention of 'black face' as (they're) claiming I am. I feel as if I'm being framed as racist and I am not."
OU's BSA created BERT four days after that incident, and one day after a separate incident in which an individual was seen wearing blackface. Five racist incidents occurred in total this spring in the OU and Norman community.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz and SGA President Adran Gibbs each released statements denouncing racist acts following BERT's tweets.
Emma Davis contributed to this report.
This story was updated at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 22 to include information from Destinee Dickson and from BERT's second tweet. This story was updated at 7:25 p.m. to reflect that the university is looking into the incident. This story was updated at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 23 to include links to separate stories about the statements from Harroz and Gibbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
While you'd think someone would be smarter than posting that kind of picture onto social media...it's unclear as to how this is a University matter.
Will OU demand apologies from every one of their 20,000+ students who do something stupid. The university allowed Joe Mixon to punch a girl in the face and put her in the hospital and he got better treatment than what this kid will.
The sad fact is you can't eliminate racism and hate from your campus. That doesn't mean it's ok, but you can't kick out every kid who offends you...there won't be anyone left. The point of college is to be in a place where you are given grace and allowed to grow and evolve as a person.
OU is dangerously close to becoming a place where the only voices that can be heard are the one's who progressives agree with and that frankly isn't free speech.
To be clear this kid is an idiot...but you guys will graduate and realize that idiots are going to be part of your every day...the goal should be to educate idiots not meet their hate and intolerance with more hate and intolerance.
Only five racist incidents in Norman/at OU? There may have only been five news-making racist incidents here last semester, but racist incidents happen here (and in most every American cities) every day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.