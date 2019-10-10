OU ROTC program to see renovations, scholarships from $20 million donation

An OU building just south of Price Hall is surrounded by a large wooden fence. Within a year, the fence will be removed to reveal a renovated OU armory.
Last year, The Daily reported that Miriam and James Mulva donated $20 million to the OU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. Since then, that donation has gone toward major renovations on the Armory and Cate Center Four, and the creation of a scholarship endowment.
James Mulva, who attended OU in the Naval ROTC program before graduating from the University of Texas, was chief executive officer of Phillips Petroleum Company when it merged with Conoco in 2002.
“As a family, we believe that it is important to give back to the schools and institutions that have been important to us,” Mulva said at the time of the donation. “We very much like supporting the young men and women who have decided to pursue military service.”
Renovation of the Air Force ROTC facility on the fourth floor of Cate Center Four — the first major project resulting from the donation — is almost complete.
That project began in May and should be finished by the end of October, said Detachment Commander Col. David Smith. The changes opened up more space on the floor, both by knocking out walls and moving offices, said Smith.
“The cadets just never had enough space where they just came and hung out,” Smith said. “We did have a lounge, but there was just not enough room.”
Smith said cadets are already utilizing the improved space for group study sessions and preparation for ROTC classes.
“It gives us an opportunity to mentor a little bit more, to kind of evaluate them, to do a little bit more training,” Smith said, “and I think they also enjoy having a place where they can just kind of come and hang out.”
Air Force ROTC currently has its largest enrollment in 20 years, said Smith. While the renovations have helped alleviate space issues, Smith said he hopes it can expand further in the future.
“Eventually, we’d love to have our own building,” Smith said.
The OU Armory, which houses the Army and Navy ROTC programs, is also under renovation due in part to the donation.
Army professor of military science Lt. Col. Ryan Cryer said the renovations will make the armory a state-of-the-art facility, and the project is on track to be completed in August 2020.
“They’re going to bring (the building) up to university standards,” Cryer said. “For, you know, screens, computers, projectors, all that type of stuff. The building had room, it had space, but it’s 101 years old, so do the math. Very outdated, lots of leaks. All that’s going to be fixed.”
Naval ROTC Commanding Officer Capt. Lyle Hall said that the demolition of the interior has been completed, so there are currently no walls inside the armory.
“Most of the spaces will be similar to what we had before, just relocated and brought to current standards to make the building more usable for the future,” Hall said.
While the armory is under construction, the Army and Naval ROTC programs are using Cate Center Three to conduct operations.
“Any time you have to move, it’s a challenge,” Hall said. “But we’re also a military organization, so we’re used to dealing with changing facilities. Overall, my students have adapted well to being in this building, and we’re making it work. And the support of OU has been fantastic ... but we’re excited to get back in the armory.”
The Mulva family donation also enabled the creation of a scholarship endowment for all three ROTC branches.
“This year, each ROTC detachment will have scholarships that we’re going to present to four students, so each of us are going to give out $3,000 scholarships,” Cryer said. “It’s really going to help offset living expenses.”
Smith said he hopes that the scholarships will make the ROTC program more competitive nationally.
“Some other universities have ROTC programs that have automatic room and board scholarships associated with their academic scholarships,” Smith said. “So this will make us a little bit more competitive with those schools.”
The Mulva family donation has had an impact on OU’s ROTC program, Hall said, and they are grateful for it.
“It’s a great opportunity, and (we) truly appreciate the Mulva Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Mulva for their donation to help the unit,” Hall said.
