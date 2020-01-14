You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU retracts Barnacle implementation until further notice

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Parking Services Barnacle (copy)

OU Parking Enforcement Supervisor Larry Kious types in a code to attach the Barnacle to a windshield in the Jenkins parking garage Jan. 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

After receiving backlash from students on social media, OU Parking and Transportation Services released a statement that it will not be implementing the Barnacle parking mechanism until further notice.

According to the statement, OU Parking will not be using the Barnacle and it is under review until “further input from the OU community.” 

If OU Parking decides to introduce the Barnacle in the future, students will be given at least a 30-day notice, according to the statement.

The Barnacle, according to the statement, was brought in to give students a “convenient, cost-saving alternative” to towing or putting a boot on a vehicle.

“We have received a great deal of feedback and we want to listen,” the statement said.

Tags

News editor

Bailey Lewis is a journalism senior and serves as The Daily's news editor. Previously she served as a news reporter and senior news reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments