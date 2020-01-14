OU retracts Barnacle implementation until further notice

After receiving backlash from students on social media, OU Parking and Transportation Services released a statement that it will not be implementing the Barnacle parking mechanism until further notice.
https://t.co/NnVDw2IS8bStatement on Barnacle pic.twitter.com/aUUO3T6hKo— OU Parking Services (@OUParking) January 15, 2020
According to the statement, OU Parking will not be using the Barnacle and it is under review until “further input from the OU community.”
If OU Parking decides to introduce the Barnacle in the future, students will be given at least a 30-day notice, according to the statement.
The Barnacle, according to the statement, was brought in to give students a “convenient, cost-saving alternative” to towing or putting a boot on a vehicle.
“We have received a great deal of feedback and we want to listen,” the statement said.
