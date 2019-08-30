You are the owner of this article.
OU researchers set to arrive in Florida, collect data from Hurricane Dorian

SMART-R meteorology (copy)

The University of Oklahoma Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching Radar team collected data on Hurricane Florence.

 via OU.edu

Researchers from OU and the National Severe Storms Laboratory will head to Florida to collect data from Hurricane Dorian.

The group includes OU students Jeffrey Stevenson, Alec Prosser, Jordan Laser, Noah Brauer and Addison Alford, as well as OU School of Meteorology professor Michael Biggerstaff, who “has led radar deployments in eleven other landfalling tropical cyclones,” according to an OU press release.

The team’s data will allow scientists to better understand hurricanes and help improve building and construction codes to strengthen the national infrastructure, according to the release.

Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Training (SMART) radars are collecting the data and can uniquely produce “high resolution wind maps over a 60-by-60 mild area during hurricane landfalls,” according to the release.

Radar data will be available to the public through a partnership with AT&T and The Weather Channel here and here.

