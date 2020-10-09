OU researchers, National Weather Service to deploy mobile weather radar to monitor Hurricane Delta

A team of OU researchers is deploying a mobile weather radar to the Lake Charles, Louisiana area in the anticipation of Hurricane Delta’s Friday evening landfall, according to a press release.
One of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service’s current radar at Lake Charles is inoperable due to significant damage from Hurricane Laura in August, according to the release. OU’s Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching radar will provide necessary radar coverage for NWS forecasters, providing “life-saving forecasts and warnings” as Hurricane Delta hits some of the same places ravaged by Hurricane Laura.
“To have this opportunity to provide additional radar data is a bonus for forecasters and others monitoring Hurricane Delta,” Steven Cooper, director of the National Weather Service Southern Region, said in the release. “We’re fortunate to have the relationship between all parties involved that allows this type of cooperation.”
The SMART radar, which recently collected data from Hurricanes Laura and Sally, will provide data in real-time to local Weather Service Offices, the National Hurricane Center, local emergency management and to the general public here.
Michael Biggerstaff, OU School of Meteorology professor and leader of the SMART radar team, said the radars have helped build a collaboration between university scientists and NOAA partners like the National Severe Storms Laboratory and the Hurricane Research Division.
“We will do our best to augment the existing radar coverage in the vicinity of the landfall of Hurricane Delta,” Biggerstaff said in the release.
The NOAAs Radar Operations Center in Norman handles life-cycle support and maintenance of the nation’s NEXRAD — or Next Generation Radar — data, and is directed by Terrance Clark.
“With the outage of the Lake Charles NEXRAD, it is great to collaborate with our colleagues at the University of Oklahoma to provide valuable supplemental weather data to NWS forecasters and decision-makers during this unprecedented hurricane season,” Clark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.