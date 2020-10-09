You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU researchers, National Weather Service to deploy mobile weather radar to monitor Hurricane Delta

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SMART-R meteorology (copy)

The OU Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching (SMART) Radar team collected data on Hurricane Florence in 2018.

 via OU.edu

A team of OU researchers is deploying a mobile weather radar to the Lake Charles, Louisiana area in the anticipation of Hurricane Delta’s Friday evening landfall, according to a press release.

One of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service’s current radar at Lake Charles is inoperable due to significant damage from Hurricane Laura in August, according to the release. OU’s Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching radar will provide necessary radar coverage for NWS forecasters, providing “life-saving forecasts and warnings” as Hurricane Delta hits some of the same places ravaged by Hurricane Laura.

“To have this opportunity to provide additional radar data is a bonus for forecasters and others monitoring Hurricane Delta,” Steven Cooper, director of the National Weather Service Southern Region, said in the release. “We’re fortunate to have the relationship between all parties involved that allows this type of cooperation.”

The SMART radar, which recently collected data from Hurricanes Laura and Sally, will provide data in real-time to local Weather Service Offices, the National Hurricane Center, local emergency management and to the general public here.

Michael Biggerstaff, OU School of Meteorology professor and leader of the SMART radar team, said the radars have helped build a collaboration between university scientists and NOAA partners like the National Severe Storms Laboratory and the Hurricane Research Division.

“We will do our best to augment the existing radar coverage in the vicinity of the landfall of Hurricane Delta,” Biggerstaff said in the release.

The NOAAs Radar Operations Center in Norman handles life-cycle support and maintenance of the nation’s NEXRAD — or Next Generation Radar — data, and is directed by Terrance Clark.

“With the outage of the Lake Charles NEXRAD, it is great to collaborate with our colleagues at the University of Oklahoma to provide valuable supplemental weather data to NWS forecasters and decision-makers during this unprecedented hurricane season,” Clark said.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Jana Hayes is a senior reporter on The Daily's news desk. She is a journalism senior and has worked at The Daily since her freshman year, having held several reporter and editor positions on both the news and enterprise desks.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments