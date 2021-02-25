You are the owner of this article.
OU researchers launch survey on Norman's inclement weather preparedness after snowstorm

Snow on the South Oval

Snow covers the South Oval on Jan 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

A group of OU researchers created a survey for the community to gather data on how Norman can better prepare for inclement weather following last week’s extended winter storm.

During the snowstorm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, which prompted rolling power outages and various other problems for areas all over Oklahoma, professors Amy Goodin, Cynthia Rogers and Angela Zhang collaborated and created a survey Norman residents can fill out for research purposes.

Rogers said the survey, which takes around 16 minutes to complete according to the web page, was made to hear from people on how they adjusted to the weather and how they’re planning for utility outages in the future. Rogers said the data can help communities better implement emergency management systems in times of inclement weather.

“After we're done analyzing it, we will share ... with the community ... what we found,” Rogers, an economics professor, said, “and what we think it will mean for emergency management systems … so not just the city, but also for the electric utilities (usage), we’ll hopefully find what we find to be interesting.”

Rogers said the idea was created during the snowstorm and approved by the OU Institutional Review Board shortly after. The City of Norman has helped advertise it as well. Although there is no timetable for when the research will be done, Rogers said she and the research team wanted to learn more about how community members responded to Norman’s record-breaking freezing temperatures.

“It just occurred to me that this might be an opportunity to learn how people respond,” Rogers said. “We're in the midst of dealing with the weather events too — (we were with) no heat, no offices, power turned off. But sometimes there are opportunities that you want to take advantage of.”

Rogers said the data could potentially be used not only for snow storms but other types of inclement weather.

“What we want to learn is just how people responded to the weather event and how it impacted their utilities — electric outages, water outages. So really just learning about people's responses. … Understanding how people respond when in a crisis is an important part of developing systems for emergency management and also for other times as well.”

Tags

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

