You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU researchers find mass grave, unsure if related to Tulsa Race Massacre

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of Tulsa burns during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

 Photo by Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

OU researchers announced Wednesday they found a mass grave while in search of remains of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims.

The researchers announced in a press release they found the remains of at least 10 individuals in coffins, but are unsure if they’re linked to the Tulsa Race Massacre. 

The 10 coffins were located in an unmarked area of Oaklawn Cemetery, about a mile away from Greenwood District, after the archeologists discovered the remains of another person there the day before, according to the release.

The archeology team will survey more areas of interest, including “The Canes” near Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, according to the release.

OU researchers started using remote sensing survey methods in 2019, which allowed them to help the City of Tulsa find where these mass graves may be buried, according to the release.

“I am very grateful to have the foremost experts in the country working to locate the remains of victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release.

The latest information on the search for these mass graves can be found on the City of Tulsa website

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments