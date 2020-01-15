You are the owner of this article.
OU researchers awarded $2.1 million grant to fund cancer treatment development

cancer research

OU researchers will work to develop 3D scanning which will make radiation treatment more accurate.

 via the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships

OU researchers received the first grant for the university to aid in cancer research.

The five-year grant for $2.1 million is the first National Institutes of Health Method to Extend Research in Time award for the OU Norman campus.

The grant will be used to develop a 3D scanner that will increase the precision of radiation treatment. This advancement will reduce radiation damage and improve the outcomes for patients.  

“Radiation dosimetry is crucial to the continued success and improvement in cancer treatment, ensuring that a correct and accurate dose is delivered to the desired location,” Liangzhong Xiang, principal investigator from the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, wrote in an email. 

Based on the progress after five years, the university may receive an extension for two additional years.

“The project is highly innovative and will solve the clinical problem for treating the cancer patient with radiotherapy,” Xiang said.

