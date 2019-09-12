You are the owner of this article.
OU researcher to create new device for early detection of cancer

Javier Jo (copy)
via OU Medicine

A researcher at the Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Medicine is developing a new technology that will aid in the early detection of oral cancer. 

Dr. Javier Jo is a professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at OU. According to a press release from OU Medicine, Jo’s research is in creating and training a hand-held device used to detect oral cancer in its preliminary stages in a more accurate manner, making survival more of a possibility.

He received a $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute while he was a faculty member at Texas A&M University for “his expertise in applying engineering concepts to solve a medical problem,” according to the release.

“When oral cancer is diagnosed early, treating the patient is much more effective and a lot less invasive,” Jo said in the release. “The survival rate and quality of life of the patient is fairly high if the cancer is detected early.” 

According to the release, Jo’s research is aimed at combating two prevalent problems in the detection of oral cancer: the difficulty in identifying types of lesions as benign, cancerous or precancerous, and the problem of sampling a portion of tissue that could be benign while another sample could turn out to be cancerous. 

“Those are two main barriers to detecting oral cancer early,” Jo said in the release. “What’s missing is an objective and quantitative tool to provide more precise information about the presence of malignant vs. benign lesions.”

The release also states that Jo’s device will be paired with artificial intelligence technologies. 

The aim for this technology is for it to be used first by dentists and then by pathologists, according to the release.

Dr. Robert Mannel, Stephenson Cancer Center director and Rainbolt Family Chair in Cancer, said in the release that Jo’s technology and research could have a huge effect on the number of early diagnoses of oral cancer. 

“We are excited by the prospects of Dr. Jo’s innovative research,” Mannel said in the release. “Not only does it point to a promising avenue of improving patient outcomes through earlier cancer detection, it also underscores the close collaboration between Stephenson Cancer Center researchers at the OU Health Sciences Center and OU Norman campuses.”

