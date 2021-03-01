You are the owner of this article.
OU researcher, professor elected to American Institute for Medical, Biological Engineering College of Fellows

Rajagopal Ramesh

OU Health Sciences Center Rajagopal Ramesh was elected as a College of Fellows member. 

OU Health Sciences Center researcher and professor Rajagopal Ramesh was officially elected as a College of Fellows member of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

The College of Fellows comprises the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers, and honors those who have made outstanding contributions to research, practice, education or technological innovation in medicine and engineering, according to an AIMBE press release

Ramesh, who works for OU’s department of pathology, was elected by members of the college for his outstanding contribution in clinical translation of cancer gene therapeutics using biological and synthetic material, according to a university press release.

In an email to The Daily, Ramesh said his research focuses on developing new treatment strategies for lung cancer. He said his work involves clinically testing laboratory findings to ensure the benefits that lung cancer patients receive from new treatments outweigh the side effects.

Ramesh wrote in the email he feels privileged and honored to join the elite fellows of the college.

“As a fellow, my role will be to represent OU and advocate science policies and garner support to increase funding for biomedical research at the university, state and national level,” Ramesh wrote. 

He also said in the email he wants to focus on advocating the involvement of underrepresented minorities in biomedical research.

AIMBE will hold a formal induction ceremony during an annual event March 26. Ramesh will join 174 fellows from universities across the world, including the University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, the University of Toronto, Universität Hamburg and Zhejiang University.

Tags

