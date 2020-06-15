You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU researcher for Oklahoma Archeological Survey detects possible Tulsa Race Massacre graves using radar

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of Tulsa burns during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

 Photo by Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

An OU researcher recently featured on "60 Minutes" is using radar to locate gravesites from the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Scott Hammerstedt, a senior researcher at the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, discussed his work using ground-penetrating radar to locate mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on the show.

“Our initial part was the search with the radar — that area was identified by local historians as a likely place to look,” Hammerstedt said.

Hammerstedt said although radar is useful for locating something, it is hard to tell what that “something” is.

“The thing about the radar, you can tell that there is a disturbance (in the earth),” Hammerstedt said, “But you can't really tell what it is — and that's the excavation part. We’ll do a test excavation and see if there are burials there, and if there are we’re going to cover it back up and make a plan with the city to come back and do a full excavation.”

Hammerstedt also said when the team does a full excavation, it will be looking for evidence of trauma to the skeletons to confirm they were killed in the massacre, as well as to rule out other causes of death such as the Spanish Flu — which by 1921 was beginning to dissipate.

“There are lots of mass graves around the country associated with people dying like flies from the Spanish Flu,” Hammerstedt said. “But that's the next step, to look for examples like gunshot wounds on the bones.”

Hammerstedt spoke about his team’s motivation for such an effort.

“Most of the country is just now hearing about (the Tulsa Race Massacre), so it's coming at a time where it might be received differently, and for us it's something nice to give back to the community,” Hammerstedt said.

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments