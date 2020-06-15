OU researcher for Oklahoma Archeological Survey detects possible Tulsa Race Massacre graves using radar

An OU researcher recently featured on "60 Minutes" is using radar to locate gravesites from the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Scott Hammerstedt, a senior researcher at the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, discussed his work using ground-penetrating radar to locate mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on the show.
“Our initial part was the search with the radar — that area was identified by local historians as a likely place to look,” Hammerstedt said.
Hammerstedt said although radar is useful for locating something, it is hard to tell what that “something” is.
“The thing about the radar, you can tell that there is a disturbance (in the earth),” Hammerstedt said, “But you can't really tell what it is — and that's the excavation part. We’ll do a test excavation and see if there are burials there, and if there are we’re going to cover it back up and make a plan with the city to come back and do a full excavation.”
Hammerstedt also said when the team does a full excavation, it will be looking for evidence of trauma to the skeletons to confirm they were killed in the massacre, as well as to rule out other causes of death such as the Spanish Flu — which by 1921 was beginning to dissipate.
“There are lots of mass graves around the country associated with people dying like flies from the Spanish Flu,” Hammerstedt said. “But that's the next step, to look for examples like gunshot wounds on the bones.”
Hammerstedt spoke about his team’s motivation for such an effort.
“Most of the country is just now hearing about (the Tulsa Race Massacre), so it's coming at a time where it might be received differently, and for us it's something nice to give back to the community,” Hammerstedt said.
