OU research team finds skunk spray-neutralizing compound

A team of OU researchers has discovered a compound from fungi that can neutralize the odor in skunk spray.
The discovery was unexpectedly made while Regents' Professor Robert Cichewicz, along with other members of the Natural Products Discovery Group team at OU, was researching breast cancer drugs, Cichewicz said.
The team was sent soil samples from all over the country as part of a citizen science project focused on drug discovery. One sample, however, had a fungus that the researchers were especially interested in for its potential anti-cancer properties.
Cichewicz said the different parts of the fungus were chemically reacting with each other to produce an anti-cancer molecule called pericosine.
“(Pericosine) was used as a form of chemical defense to protect itself from noxious chemicals,” Cichewicz said.
He said the team’s cancer research led it to wonder if pericosine could also act as a defense against harmful substances, like skunk spray, in the environment.
According to an Inside OU article, Cichewicz and the other team members combined different compounds from skunk spray with pericosine and found that two of the skunk spray compounds were neutralized. They then made slight changes to the structure of pericosine and other ingredients in the reaction, creating a formula safer for skin application.
Cichewicz said the research team is interested in the skunk spray neutralizer’s commercial use as well as improving its safety, and the next step is finding an entrepreneurial partner.
“Sometimes science leads you in unusual directions, and you just follow the path,” Cichewicz said.
