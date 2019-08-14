You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU research activity and grants increased in most recent year, Interim President Joseph Harroz says

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Harroz

OU President Joseph Harroz speaks to the Oklahoma Board of Regents June 25.

 Kathryn Stacy./The Daily

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced that OU's research activity, including research expenditures and grants, increased during the last fiscal year -- possibly indicating some success for one of former OU President James Gallogly's signature goals.

In an email to OU faculty and staff members, Harroz said new research grants and contracts totaled $162 million in fiscal year 2019, in increase of 20 percent from the previous fiscal year. Research expenditures also increased from $113 million last year to $125 million this year. 

Harroz also pointed out OU faculty and researches are seeking more research opportunities than ever before with $236 million dollars in proposals submitted for the new year. 

Gallogly, who retired as president after less than a year on the job, had made the goal of doubling OU's research activity one of the central missions of his administration. However, Gallogly never shared publicly the benchmarks he would use to measure success of this initiative but indicated grants and research expenditures would be a vital measurement. 

"It is a tremendous expression of the energy and talent on our campus. I think it clearly reflects the fact that our faculty have responded to the challenge of growing research and creative activity," Harroz wrote in the email. "I ask all of us to continue on this impressive trajectory – dream big and imagine the possibilities. The research and creative activity done on the Norman campus impacts the world. I am thrilled to see what lies ahead."

Tags

Nick Hazelrigg is a political science senior and The Daily's editor-in-chief. Previously he served as The Daily's news managing editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments