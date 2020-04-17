OU requests new towing proposals after Barnacle retraction

OU submitted a request for proposals on April 8 for “towing and storage services” to renew private contractor towing after an attempt to introduce a towing alternative faced community backlash.
On Jan. 14, OU Parking and Transportation Services announced it would implement the “Barnacle,” a device which attaches to the windshield of vehicles and obscures the driver’s vision unless a fee is paid. The driver would then need to return the device to a drop-off location.
The fees would include the amount the student owes in parking citations, a $50 deposit that is refunded when the device is returned to a drop-off station, and a $35 fee to remove the device. The university's existing relationship with the towing company charges $50 to $60 to release a vehicle, with the added inconvenience of motorists being required to find a ride to pick up their vehicle.
Kris Glenn, director of parking and transportation services, said the device was intended to provide a “convenient, cost-saving alternative” to towing, and that the university had rented five of the devices to be used on vehicles with “three outstanding parking tickets of 30 days or more.” Students quickly voiced their opposition on social media and the university issued a statement on Jan. 14 halting the Barnacle’s implementation.
“In the absence of the Barnacle practice,” Glenn said in an email on April 16, “OU Parking Services is issuing a standard RFP for renewal of towing services.”
In the January statement, OU Parking said if it were to attempt to implement the Barnacle in the future, students would receive a 30-day notice, and the device’s use was under review “until further input from the OU community.”
Since then, Glenn said “no further feedback has been required” on the future implementation of the Barnacle or any other towing alternatives, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to online-only classes. The university has since returned the Barnacles it rented, Glenn said.
