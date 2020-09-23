OU removes ACT, SAT requirements for admission due to COVID-19

OU will no longer require standardized tests for admission for the next five years, becoming the first public university in Oklahoma to utilize a “multi-year test-optional undergraduate admissions policy.”
According to a press release from OU News, the university based its decision on a “guidance issued in July by the State Regents that lifted the testing requirement for students applying to enter OU in the spring and fall 2021 semesters.” The guidance cites the “impact of COVID-19” on prospective students and their ability to obtain access to tests formerly required upon admission.
OU Admissions will continue to use its holistic admissions process, which recognizes “academic rigor and performance, activities and engagement, personal essay and letter(s) of recommendation,” but the university will no longer judge a student’s potential success at OU on test scores, according to the release.
“Test scores can be a helpful tool in determining readiness, but they are not the only measure that projects that,” Jeff Blahnik, senior associate vice president for OU's Division of Enrollment Management and executive director for the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, said in the release. “Through our holistic admissions process, we are looking for proven academic excellence and for students who demonstrate grit, perseverance and a passion to make a positive impact on the world.”
University President Joseph Harroz and the OU administration plan to make OU more affordable, which will not stem from increasing tuition and fees, interim Provost Jill Irvine said during a Monday webinar detailing the different “pillars” of OU's strategic plan. During the webinar, Harroz said the university plans to increase enrollment in order to “grow its revenue.”
The plan to make OU more affordable requires “millions of dollars in investments to hire new faculty and to provide funding for necessary research tools and the expansion of Ph.D. programs,” according to the strategic plan.
“You either grow as a research university and in excellence, or you fall behind. And at that point, not only can you not command the kinds of tuition and fees that were being charged before, but you begin to wither,” Harroz said in the webinar. “That decreases the faculty and staff that you have, and decreases the experience for the students and their outcomes.”
