OU releases statement regarding resolution passed in Undergraduate Student Congress to remove Pledge of Allegiance

OU released a statement today about a recent resolution passed in Undergraduate Student Congress to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from the congressional agenda.
In the statement regarding the resolution congress passed during its Sept. 24 meeting, the university said that discontinuing the pledge at congress meetings “has no impact on any other organization or University policies.”
The vote during the meeting was “narrow,” and it will not keep future resolutions to bring back the pledge created by other members of congress, according to the statement.
“Patriotism pervades the University of Oklahoma — from the singing of the National Anthem at major ceremonies and sporting events, to the honoring of servicemen and servicewomen as Patriot of the Game, to the investment made in programs for our nation’s veterans and armed forces,” according to the statement.
The Undergraduate Student Congress is one part of the OU Student Government Association’s legislative branch. The resolution passed was only to discontinue the pledge during their weekly meeting.
However, OU also recognized freedom of expression, according to the statement.
“Just as the University proudly displays its patriotism, it also celebrates the free exchange of ideas and supports students in their efforts to make space for all voices to be heard,” according to the statement.
