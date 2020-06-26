You are the owner of this article.
OU releases Norman campus President's, Dean's Honor Roll lists for 2019–20 academic year

Empty campus

The empty OU campus on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU announced Friday the Norman campus honor rolls for the 2019–20 academic year.

According to a press release, 8,615 students were named to the Fall 2019 honor roll, and 8,707 students were named to the Spring 2020 honor roll. 

The release said 3,396 students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll and 4,485 were named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all of their courses.

The release also said in most colleges at OU, students who completed 12 or more hours with a GPA of 4.0 were placed on the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll. 

There are some exceptions, however, such as the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy and the Gallogly College of Engineering, who both recognize students with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

OU made the list viewable to anyone via a Dropbox link. It denotes students on both the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls with an asterisk. 

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

