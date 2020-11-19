OU recognizes 60 seniors with perfect grade point average

Sixty graduating students have been recognized for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average throughout their undergraduate studies.
Of the sixty students, twenty-seven are from Oklahoma and thirty-three include students from other states and countries.The students were honored in a recent ceremony by OU President Joseph Harroz, where they received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon that can be worn during the graduation ceremony.
The December 2020 graduation candidates from Oklahoma being recognized include:
BARTLESVILLE: James B. Martinez, chemistry and biochemistry
BIXBY: Rachel T. Fisher, planned program
BROKEN ARROW: Chase C. Gaddis, biology; Mackenzie Head, international development
CLAREMORE: Hannah E. Farley, Russian
DUNCAN: Skyler Bastow, accounting
EDMOND: Akansha Chandrasekar, psychology; Matthew T. Nguyen, psychology; Michelle T. Nguyen, biology
FORT GIBSON: Reagan M. Edwards, philosophy
GOLDSBY: Brock Wright, management information systems
MINCO: Jessica D. Hurley, history
MOORE: Trinity M. Cohee, journalism; Emily Gonzalez, math education
NORMAN: Skyler K. Miller, psychology
OKLAHOMA CITY: Megan E. Abraham, psychology; Mirza Z. Beg, microbiology; Peter Darabaris, accounting; Gladvin G. George, health and exercise science; Teresa T. Le, biology; Alexis A. Murray, psychology
SPERRY: Kada R. James, mathematics
TULSA: Lily C. Taylor, professional writing
YUKON: William D. Bixler, letters
Also being recognized are:
ROGERS, ARKANSAS: Lexie N. Shepard, biology
AURORA, COLORADO: Logan Schoonover, accounting
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA: Jed T. Casauay, biology
CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS: Jacob C. Moser, Spanish
NEW MARKET, IOWA: Sarah A. Wolff, sociology
LULING, LOUISIANA: Elizabeth C. Lankford, chemical engineering
NEOSHO, MISSOURI: Ian Cooley, accounting
NIXA, MISSOURI: Abigail J. Hardin, mathematics
ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI: William R. Runion, biology
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK: Hannah Elisabeth Dillenbeck, biology and dance
ALEDO, TEXAS: Drew Gates, accounting
ALLEN, TEXAS: Hanita Flora, accounting; Madison N. Jarboe, planned program
CLEBURNE, TEXAS: Avery Steppick, accounting
COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS: Sarah E. Ryan, health and exercise science
CYPRESS, TEXAS: Caroline Christine Smith, music education
DALLAS, TEXAS: Jonathan Welfelt, energy management
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS: Madison Doyle, international security studies and linguistics; Bailey N. Lewis, journalism
FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Jackson P. Dooley, history
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS: Kaitlyn Dill, public relations
HOUSTON, TEXAS: Elizabeth Cermak, accounting; Sarah A. Cermak, advertising; Amanda J. Garcia, electrical engineering
MCKINNEY, TEXAS: Mary Kate Mason, international studies; Isabelle Muirhead, accounting
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS: Jasmine Richards, accounting
PRICE, UTAH: Zachary S. Olsen, economics
MAKURDI, NIGERIA: Peace Mojekwu, accounting
PAARL, SOUTH AFRICA: Richard Papenfus, accounting
August 2020 graduates are also able to participate in the December ceremony.
The six graduates from August 2020 are:
NORMAN: Cassidy Erin Gaddie, psychology; Rebecca Yacyszyn, Native American studies
TULSA: Jordan Uhles, nursing
BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: Jennifer Pusavat, biochemistry
ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Indira Annalise Cunningham, sociology
BOISE, IDAHO: Elijah Reagan Robertson, engineering physics
