OU recognizes 60 seniors with perfect grade point average

OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sixty graduating students have been recognized for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average throughout their undergraduate studies. 

Of the sixty students, twenty-seven are from Oklahoma and thirty-three include students from other states and countries.The students were honored in a recent ceremony by OU President Joseph Harroz, where they received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon that can be worn during the graduation ceremony. 

The December 2020 graduation candidates from Oklahoma being recognized include:

BARTLESVILLE: James B. Martinez, chemistry and biochemistry

BIXBY: Rachel T. Fisher, planned program

BROKEN ARROW: Chase C. Gaddis, biology; Mackenzie Head, international development

CLAREMORE: Hannah E. Farley, Russian

DUNCAN: Skyler Bastow, accounting

EDMOND: Akansha Chandrasekar, psychology; Matthew T. Nguyen, psychology; Michelle T. Nguyen, biology

FORT GIBSON: Reagan M. Edwards, philosophy

GOLDSBY: Brock Wright, management information systems

MINCO: Jessica D. Hurley, history

MOORE: Trinity M. Cohee, journalism; Emily Gonzalez, math education

NORMAN: Skyler K. Miller, psychology

OKLAHOMA CITY: Megan E. Abraham, psychology; Mirza Z. Beg, microbiology; Peter Darabaris, accounting; Gladvin G. George, health and exercise science; Teresa T. Le, biology; Alexis A. Murray, psychology

SPERRY: Kada R. James, mathematics

TULSA: Lily C. Taylor, professional writing

YUKON: William D. Bixler, letters

Also being recognized are:

ROGERS, ARKANSAS: Lexie N. Shepard, biology

AURORA, COLORADO: Logan Schoonover, accounting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA: Jed T. Casauay, biology

CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS: Jacob C. Moser, Spanish

NEW MARKET, IOWA: Sarah A. Wolff, sociology

LULING, LOUISIANA: Elizabeth C. Lankford, chemical engineering

NEOSHO, MISSOURI: Ian Cooley, accounting

NIXA, MISSOURI: Abigail J. Hardin, mathematics

ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI: William R. Runion, biology

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK: Hannah Elisabeth Dillenbeck, biology and dance

ALEDO, TEXAS: Drew Gates, accounting

ALLEN, TEXAS: Hanita Flora, accounting; Madison N. Jarboe, planned program

CLEBURNE, TEXAS: Avery Steppick, accounting

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS: Sarah E. Ryan, health and exercise science

CYPRESS, TEXAS: Caroline Christine Smith, music education

DALLAS, TEXAS: Jonathan Welfelt, energy management

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS: Madison Doyle, international security studies and linguistics; Bailey N. Lewis, journalism

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Jackson P. Dooley, history

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS: Kaitlyn Dill, public relations

HOUSTON, TEXAS: Elizabeth Cermak, accounting; Sarah A. Cermak, advertising; Amanda J. Garcia, electrical engineering

MCKINNEY, TEXAS: Mary Kate Mason, international studies; Isabelle Muirhead, accounting

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS: Jasmine Richards, accounting

PRICE, UTAH: Zachary S. Olsen, economics

MAKURDI, NIGERIA: Peace Mojekwu, accounting

PAARL, SOUTH AFRICA: Richard Papenfus, accounting

August 2020 graduates are also able to participate in the December ceremony. 

The six graduates from August 2020 are:

NORMAN: Cassidy Erin Gaddie, psychology; Rebecca Yacyszyn, Native American studies

TULSA: Jordan Uhles, nursing

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: Jennifer Pusavat, biochemistry

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Indira Annalise Cunningham, sociology

BOISE, IDAHO: Elijah Reagan Robertson, engineering physics

