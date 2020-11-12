OU recognizes 16 high-achieving students in 2020 Outstanding Senior Awards Ceremony

OU announced 16 Outstanding Senior Award recipients for exceptional achievements in scholarship, honors, awards, leadership and service in a press release Thursday.
President Joseph Harroz and representatives from OU colleges recognized the group at an award ceremony.
A College of Arts and Sciences senior, Carson Ball from Collinsville, Oklahoma, was chosen as the Overall Outstanding Senior out of the 16 students.
The other 15 recipients include:
- Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture: Chanae Carter from Lake Forest, California
- College of Arts and Sciences: Nishit Garg from Tulsa, Oklahoma
- College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences: Julie Bahr from Brownsburg, Indiana
- Michael F. Price College of Business: Logan Schoonover from Aurora, Colorado
- College of Professional and Continuing Studies: Elizabeth Phillips from Norman, Oklahoma
- Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy: Bennett Hall from Fort Bend, Texas
- Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education: Miranda Koutahi from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Gallogly College of Engineering: Sarah Hobson from Norman, Oklahoma
- Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts: Justin Norris from Grand Prairie, Texas
- Honors College: Emma Kuttler from Kechi, Kansas
- David L. Boren College of International Studies: Tatenda Dzvimbo from Harare, Zimbabwe
- Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication: Lily Taylor from Tulsa, Oklahoma
- College of Allied Health: Mackenzie Davis from Ada, Oklahoma
- College of Dentistry: Maryllely Chavez from Lexington, Oklahoma
- Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing: Isabella Weis from Dallas, Texas
