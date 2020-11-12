You are the owner of this article.
OU recognizes 16 high-achieving students in 2020 Outstanding Senior Awards Ceremony

Carson Ball

OU President Joseph Harroz (left) standing with Outstanding Senior awardee Carson Ball (middle) and Sooner Parents President Patti Smith (right) at the November awards ceremony.

 Image provided.

OU announced 16 Outstanding Senior Award recipients for exceptional achievements in scholarship, honors, awards, leadership and service in a press release Thursday.

President Joseph Harroz and representatives from OU colleges recognized the group at an award ceremony. 

A College of Arts and Sciences senior, Carson Ball from Collinsville, Oklahoma, was chosen as the Overall Outstanding Senior out of the 16 students. 

The other 15 recipients include: 

  • Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture: Chanae Carter from Lake Forest, California
  • College of Arts and Sciences: Nishit Garg from Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences: Julie Bahr from Brownsburg, Indiana
  • Michael F. Price College of Business: Logan Schoonover from Aurora, Colorado
  • College of Professional and Continuing Studies: Elizabeth Phillips from Norman, Oklahoma
  • Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy: Bennett Hall from Fort Bend, Texas
  • Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education: Miranda Koutahi from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Gallogly College of Engineering: Sarah Hobson from Norman, Oklahoma
  • Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts: Justin Norris from Grand Prairie, Texas 
  • Honors College: Emma Kuttler from Kechi, Kansas
  • David L. Boren College of International Studies: Tatenda Dzvimbo from Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication: Lily Taylor from Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • College of Allied Health: Mackenzie Davis from Ada, Oklahoma
  • College of Dentistry: Maryllely Chavez from Lexington, Oklahoma
  • Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing: Isabella Weis from Dallas, Texas

