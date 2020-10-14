OU reassesses finances after impacted by COVID-19, revisiting faculty searches

Senior Vice President and Interim Provost Jill Irvine announced Tuesday faculty recruitment will continue following a reassessment of OU’s finances in the wake of COVID-19.
According to Irvine’s email, all faculty searches not completed by mid-March of last spring were suspended because of COVID-19. The usual process of The Religious Freedom Restoration Act — which would have led to even more faculty searches — was also halted.
“Although we continue to bear additional costs due to COVID-19, we now have enough certainty about our financial situation to revisit the matter of faculty searches,” Irvine said in the email.
According to Irvine, graduate and undergraduate tuition was down only 2.25 percent as of Sept. 30, 2020, which contrasted with the 4 percent decline projected for the FY2021. As a result, Irvine confirmed the continuation of the suspended faculty searches and use of the RFRA process.
Irvine said in the email she urged faculty members to look to their deans for further inquiry about potential searches in their units.
In the email, Irvine said despite setbacks, OU has welcomed their third-largest class to campus this year.
“Our first-year class is among the most diverse we have ever had, with 35 percent from historically underrepresented groups and 22 percent first generation students,” Irvine said.
According to Irvine, OU’s recruitment and retention staff worked to offer innovative virtual recruitment opportunities. The advising staff worked closely with students to successfully enroll them in online and in-person classes. Student Affairs continued to provide relevant information among a contingent situation, reassuring students and their families.
“As we move forward with our faculty searches, I look forward to working with you to explore ways to engage in the best possible safe, effective and inclusive recruitment practices,” Irvine said at the end of the email.
