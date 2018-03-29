OU ranks 1st nationally in freshman National Merit Scholar enrollment for 3rd year
OU ranked No. 1 in the nation across public and private universities for enrollment of freshman National Merit Scholars in 2017.
OU enrolled 317 freshman National Merit Scholars in fall 2017, marking the third year, including 2014 and 2016, that the university has ranked first in the country, according to a press release. OU enrolled 279 freshman National Merit Scholars in fall 2016.
The ranking places OU above Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Yale and Princeton Universities, according to the release.
The 2017 numbers also mark the fifth consecutive year that OU has ranked No. 1 among all public universities, according to the release. The University of Chicago and the University of Southern California ranked second and third this year.
“We are extremely proud to be first in the national in attracting National Merit Scholars to our campus,” OU President David Boren said in the release. “These scholars have a ripple effect on the entire student body and play a key role in the achievement of real excellence.”
