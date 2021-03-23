OU Public Relations Student Society of America to host NPR TV critic for discussion of Tulsa Race Massacre in TV

The OU chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America will host a discussion about the Tulsa Race Massacre portrayal on TV with National Public Radio's TV critic Eric Deggans.
The event will be held online today at 7 p.m. Individuals must sign up to participate.
The discussion will be centered around HBO’s recent series “Watchmen” and “Lovecraft Country,” whose storylines discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre and recreate the attack onscreen.
According to the event’s flier, Deggans will explore the reason behind many viewers’ lack of knowledge of the massacre before watching the series, the meaning of the massacre’s portrayal by TV shows on premium cable channels and its connection to “TV’s evolving depictions of race and racism.”
OU community members have endeavored to raise awareness of the Tulsa Race Massacre in other ways as well.
The Library of Congress Subject Headings Change Proposal Task Force has successfully petitioned to change the subject heading of “Tulsa Race Riot” to “Tulsa Race Massacre,” which will change how the historical tragedy is phrased in library systems worldwide.
OU is offering a Presidential Dream Course this semester focused on the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The course — titled “The Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later” — is offered to undergraduate juniors, seniors, transfer students, graduate students and students involved with OU PRSSA.
“This course will help students come to understand the scope and impact of racism and racial violence in Oklahoma’s story, and examine our collective and individual responses to the massacre as we live out its legacy one hundred years later,” OU professor Meta G. Carstarphen said in a statement sent to The Daily.
Motivated by a desire to bring attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre, Scott Hammerstedt, an OU researcher and senior researcher at the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, is using radar to locate mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Most of the country is just now hearing about (the Tulsa Race Massacre), so it's coming at a time where it might be received differently, and for us, it's something nice to give back to the community,” Hammerstedt said.
