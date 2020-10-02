You are the owner of this article.
OU Public, Community Health program sees improved learning opportunities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Goddard

A sign in front of Goddard Health Center on March 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In the fall of 2018, OU’s College of Arts and Sciences began offering a public and community health major. Two years later, students in the program are learning first-hand from the pandemic bringing light to the real-world application for their education. 

Jennifer Ross, director of the public and community health department, said professors tried to incorporate COVID-19 in classes without lowering students’ spirits from the overall weight of the situation.

“It's a very good illustration of a common public health issue — like a pandemic, or an epidemic — that is happening right now. Students are very interested in it, everybody's interested in it,” Ross said. “Talking (to) colleagues at different universities, some people (are) basing their entire epidemiology class around this, but some people are like, nobody can handle all COVID all the time because it gets so depressing.”

Ross said the pandemic has also shown students what has gone wrong with the disparities in public health.

“It's very easy to talk about the importance of messaging or the difficulties faced when getting messages out to the public and obstinance against mask wearing or distancing,” Ross said. “It highlights and exacerbates the health disparities we already have and makes a very good example.”

Ross said even in this time, her students believe now is a great time to be in this program.

“My students tell me now's a really good time to be in public health because they feel like they're getting good information,” Ross said. “But it is a good time to be in public health where you can see the impacts of what we do and what you can do. I believe that public health funding will go up, and while there's not a great number of jobs in anything right now, that there will be more jobs in public health in the future because of that.”

Callie Pettigrew, a junior in the public and community health program, said she is now learning things that were never in a textbook.

“We talked about things that we should be doing and things we shouldn't be doing with COVID and what societal stereotypes are happening,” Pettigrew said. “In my first few years being public health, we've never learned any of those things. From the book that's just not what it's taught.”

Pettigrew said her professors tried to begin to prepare for the pandemic last spring without knowing the full extent of what will happen.

“They're the ones who understand this the most. One of my professors in January called it, he said ‘Yeah this is going to be a pandemic, and we're not prepared,’” Pettigrew said. “They all knew what's going to come, but not at this rate, and so they all had to adjust everything.”

Erik Macareno, a junior also in the public and community health program, said he believes the classes in the department have benefitted from using COVID-19 as an example.

“I think it's much better, I feel like right now we're learning more,” Macareno said. “I feel like COVID-19 has really transformed this major into something that's like right then and now. We're learning just as fast as the pandemic is going through its course.”

Macareno also said he felt a change within his classes that’s deeper than just the course work.

“I feel like there’s a more hostile environment now in my classes personally, just because like, everyone's just kind of scared,” Macareno said. “I feel like everyone takes them more seriously, and the information that we learn in the class isn't really taken as a learning path. It is taken more like a practical path, saying ‘Okay, this is what we have to do now.'”

Macareno said the program’s transformation has changed it for the better.

“I think the major really has changed a lot for the better, and I feel like it's like a more of a more of an emphasis on public health just how important it is,” Macareno said.

