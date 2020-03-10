You are the owner of this article.
OU provost’s office recommends faculty prepare in case classes move online

Mark Morvant (copy)

Associate Provost Mark Morvant talks with a reporter May 15, 2018.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

The vice provost for instruction and student success sent an email to OU faculty about steps to take if OU decides to move classes online for the two weeks following spring break.

Mark Morvant sent an email to OU Norman Campus faculty that outlines how faculty need to prepare for moving classes online if OU administration decides to do so.

“As you may have noticed, more universities are ceasing in-person classes,” Morvant said in the email. “OU has not made that decision. Nonetheless, it is important for us to be prepared in case this is necessary for our campus.”

In the email, Morvant said faculty must complete four steps by Friday, March 13: Log into Office365 from home, log into Canvas from home, log into Zoom with an OU ID and password, and reach out to departmental IT staff if the course taught uses “unique departmental software that you and your students will need to access to continue instruction online.”

Further, Morvant said in the email, faculty should review the “best practices” and other information on OU’s Teach Anywhere.

“I repeat that no decision has been taken, but it is essential that we are prepared,” Morvant said in the email. “If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me or use Request Support on the Teach Anywhere site.”

