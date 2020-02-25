You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU Provost Kyle Harper says office will work with Office of Diversity and Inclusion following second use of racial slur in classroom

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyle Harper

Kyle Harper during the OU Board of Regents meeting Dec. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Provost Kyle Harper released a statement saying his office would work to make students feel comfortable while also working to "honor the fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment" following a second incident in two weeks in which a professor used a racial slur in class.

The Daily reached out to Harper to ask for a comment on the incident yesterday, and received the statement in an email Tuesday morning. 

"Our office is working in cooperation with the President’s Office and the Divisions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Student Affairs to ensure that our students feel safe and respected in the classroom, and that our actions honor the fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment and academic freedom. At this time, we are listening to students directly impacted and actively working on the action items around training and incident response described by President Harroz yesterday."

The statement comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan read the n-word numerous times from a historical document in one of her classes.

According to the OU Faculty Handbook, Harper is responsible for “academic policies and procedures and personnel actions involving faculty, students, and academic support staff,” among other things.

Harper's office did not comment after an incident on Feb. 11 in which OU journalism professor Peter Gade compared a racial slur to the phrase "OK, boomer."

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments