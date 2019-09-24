OU provides registration opportunities for National Voter Registration Day

Students can register to vote on OU’s campus Tuesday during National Voter Registration Day.
Tables are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the South Oval and 7:30–9:30 p.m. in LL118 of the Bizzell Memorial Library, according to an OU mass email, and will provide games, free food and voter registration.
The event is sponsored by OU’s Carl Albert Center and its student organization, OU Votes, according to the email.
People interested in registering or updating their registration can also stop by the County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to register to vote or update their registration, according to a press release from the county’s election board.
“Registering is the first step in exercising your right to vote, but it’s up to each individual to make sure they are registered and to keep their registration up-to-date,” said Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board secretary, in the release. “National Voter Registration Day is a great reminder that in a representative democracy, we all have a responsibility to register and vote.”
For those unable to register in person, voter registration forms are available to download online, at post offices, libraries and many tag agencies, according to the release.
