OU professors, Oklahoma experts to present local climate solutions in 'Solve Climate by 2030' teach-in webinar

OU is participating in a nationwide virtual teach-in aimed at understanding climate change and actions that can be taken locally to help solve it.
The nationwide event, which will take place April 7 and include university webinars in almost all 50 states, according to a press release, is called Solve Climate by 2030. The OU-hosted virtual teach-in will bring together experts who will identify three “ambitious-but-feasible ideas to locally address climate change.”
The event is open to members of the public and includes lesson plan guides for teachers, according to the release.
Speakers for the OU webinar are Mike Stice, dean of the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy; Berrien Moore III, dean of the OU College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences; James Collard, director of planning and economic development for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation; and Kylah McNabb, principal at Vesta Strategic Solutions, LLC.
“We hope that people will derive hope for ambitious-but-feasible solutions to address the climate crisis that will work for Oklahoma,” said Lynn Soreghan, director of the OU School of Geosciences and an organizer of the virtual teach-in, in the release.
The presenters at the webinar will speak from 5-6:10 p.m. April 7, and will hold a question-and-answer session from 6:15-7 p.m, according to a document attached to the press release. People interested in viewing the teach-in live and participating in the question-and-answer session must register online by April 6, and those who register will receive a link to the video stream on the morning of April 7.
The Solve Climate project has produced guides to help middle school and high school teachers from all disciplines lead one-hour classes, according to the release. The nationwide project is being organized by the Center for Environmental Policy at Bard College in New York.
“Because of school closures due to COVID-19, we believe this is especially timely for communities throughout the state,” Soreghan said in the release. “This will provide ready-made lessons for teachers and will be applicable to a wide range of subjects like environmental studies, history, science, psychology, journalism and the arts.”
