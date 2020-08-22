OU professor to hold 'trial' virtual instruction amid coronavirus uncertainty

Editor's Note: Professor Bob Peck reached out to The Daily at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 22, stating that he had "misinterpreted" a verbal communication he received from a colleague. The Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences did not authorize or encourage an online "trial" period for CAS professors teaching in-person courses, but Peck said he will continue with his plan as stated in the article.
A professor in the OU sociology department will perform a virtual instruction "trial-run" for their courses due to expected disruptions of OU's in-person classes
Bob Peck, an associate professor and graduate liaison in OU's department of sociology, informed his students via email he will be holding the first week of classes virtually to "test online instruction using Zoom" ahead of expected disruptions to in-person courses this semester.
Peck wrote in an email to The Daily he would be using the first week of classes to perform this "trial run" for his courses.
"I fully expect that this class (and likely all classes) will transition to a remote format at some point," Peck wrote. "I’m trying to do everything I can to give the students the best instruction possible while keeping them (and me) safe."
The university reported its first case of COVID-19 in student living on campus Friday afternoon. This was not included in a Friday press release, which revealed the results of the tests OU mailed to students planning to live on campus. Instead, it was noted in the university's COVID-19 update letter, which was sent to on-campus residents and posted to the university's COVID-19 updates page.
Peck said he supported the idea of testing online instruction, as it would allow students new to OU or graduate school to become comfortable with their classes being held online without the "chaos" of a sudden change should the university need to go fully virtual due to coronavirus concerns.
"I believe the trial-run is a good idea because the conditions will be a little less chaotic than if the University is forced to suddenly transition to remote instruction," Peck wrote. "This is especially important because this course is the first statistics course required in our graduate program."
After this trial period has ended, Peck wrote, the class will be held in-person as intended, if the university is still operating as planned by then.
"That being said, I would not be surprised at all if classes are disrupted in the first few weeks. I’ve seen news stories about other universities having to close shortly after beginning due to a spike in infections," Peck wrote. "Spikes have occurred in high schools as well. I prepared my courses assuming that we likely will have disruptions at some point in the semester."
In the email, Peck noted that he was uncertain if any disruption would mean OU shifting to online instruction for the remainder of the fall semester, or only for a period before returning to in-person instruction.
Criminology senior Deeon Joseph, a student in Peck's class, said the prospect of students going online, in-person and back again seems too disorienting to benefit students. He said sticking to a single instruction method would be more effective.
"I would rather just be online completely," Joseph said. "That would absolutely, certainly be too disorienting. One, there's a lot of incoming freshmen that are used to in-person teaching, most of them, so if you go from in-person to Zoom ... it's going to disorient them right then because they're not going to be used to the Zoom format."
Joseph added that the switch back would further complicate students' ability to learn effectively.
"And then if we do that for a while and people get used to it, then we go back to in-person," Joseph said, "they're going to be used to not waking up on time, just not doing what they need to do to go in-person. That would definitely confuse people."
Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 to correct Bob Peck’s title from “assistant professor” to “associate professor.”
