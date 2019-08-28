You are the owner of this article.
OU professor suing Board of Regents for breach of employment contract

regents

The OU Board of Regents meets June 27.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

An OU professor is suing the OU Board of Regents for over $75,000 for an alleged employment contract breach.

According to court documents, Honors College adjunct David A. Long has alleged that the university breached his contract of employment in one of two ways: either by prematurely ending his contract that ran from 2010 to 2015 in order to start his next five-year contract, or by misdating his second contract to run from 2014 to 2019 when it was reasonably understood to run from 2015 to 2020.

The court filing states that the issue arose when Long’s supervisor informed him of the termination of his position in February 2019, which Long believed stipulated financial payout of the remainder of his five-year contract through 2020. 

But after seeking proper recourse, Long claims in the documents to have been presented with a contract dated June 2014 that provided for a five-year renewable term contract from August 2014 to May 2019. Long alleges in the documents that he had never seen the contract before February 2019 and that the document did not bear his signature. 

Long alleges that the breach of contract resulted in the loss of one year of salary, wages and benefits that he is contractually entitled to.

Long has worked at OU since 2004 and served as a lecturer for the Expository Writing Program at OU from 2010 to 2019. He is represented in the case by the Eddy Law Firm of attorney Rand C. Eddy, who also is representing current professor and former Dean of the College of International Studies Suzette Grillot in her lawsuit against the university for wage discrimination.

