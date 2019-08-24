You are the owner of this article.
OU professor suing Board of Regents for breach of contract

Evans Hall (copy) (copy)

Evans Hall May 29.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

An OU professor is suing the Board of Regents for breach of contract. 

According to case information on the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Honors College adjunct David A Long is suing the board for civil relief of over $10,000. The case was filed Aug. 23.

According to the information, Long is being represented by the Eddy Law Firm of attorney Rand C. Eddy. Rand also represents his son Jess Eddy, who has accused former OU President David Boren and former administrator Tripp Hall of sexual harassment. 

This case is one of multiple being brought against the university, as three cases were filed in the spring for discrimination, including that of former Dean of the College of International Studies and current professor Suzette Grillot, whom Rand also represents, according to NonDoc

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

