OU professor of African, African-American Studies discusses hopes for Juneteenth Tulsa Trump rally in CNN interview

An OU African and African-American studies professor discussed his views regarding President Donald Trump’s June 19 Tulsa campaign rally on CNN June 11.
Karlos K. Hill, of the University of Oklahoma, on President Trump's Tulsa rally: "I hope that his visit to Tulsa is about paying homage to the victims and survivors of the race massacre, that died 99 years ago, as well as paying homage to the memory ... of George Floyd." pic.twitter.com/lw2hSghnA0— CNN (@CNN) June 11, 2020
CNN anchor Jake Tapper invited Karlos Hill to speak on The Lead after providing context to Juneteenth — a day commemorating the end of slavery — and the Tulsa Race Massacre, where an estimated 300 predominantly Black people were killed. Hill said it was a privilege to comment on these topics and speak on behalf of OU.
“This is a time where people who have perspective (and) insight need to speak … on whatever platform they have,” Hill said. “Everybody has a role to play in the movement for black lives … (and) I know I can frame why things are historically significant and significant more broadly. So when I’m … asked by media outlets I think can have an impact (to speak), I am more than happy to share.”
Hill said to CNN Trump’s decision to recommence his political rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth is one Trump must back up with the courage to denounce the actions of those who participated in the Tulsa Race Massacre while also paying homage to the victims and survivors. He hopes Trump will honor the legacy of George Floyd while also serving as the unifying figure the U.S. needs.
“I hope President Trump is intending to unite the country … instead of (dividing it),” Hill said to CNN. “He has an opportunity in coming to Tulsa, the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre … to bring the country together and … to raise awareness.”
Trump can have a positive impact while rallying in Tulsa, Hill said. He simply must fulfill his position as a leader.
“I hope when President Trump comes to Tulsa he will visit the Greenwood Cultural Center … the John Hope Franklin Center … Reconciliation Park (and) ... sites connected to the race massacre,” Hill said to CNN. “I hope he will talk to people like my dear friend, Tiffany Crutcher, who started the Terence Crutcher Foundation … to create police reform … in honor of her brother. I hope he meets with those community leaders to make sure his visit has the kinds of impacts we hope it will have.”
Ultimately, Hill said he knows people from all different backgrounds will come to Tulsa to express their rage and anger regarding things Trump has said and done. He said Trump shouldn’t be spared from their outrage, but he can choose to alleviate some of the tension from this situation.
“I can be as cynical as anyone, but I also know we can’t afford that right now,” Hill said. “We need to have as much optimism as we can, and I was trying to speak from that place (in the interview), knowing full well that more than likely (Trump) might end up doing the opposite.”
