OU professor Joshua Landis discusses future plans for Farzaneh Family Center after recent appointment as director

Joshua Landis has been named director of the David L. Boren College of International Studies’ Farzaneh Family Center, according to a Wednesday tweet from the College of International Studies.
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Joshua Landis as the new director of the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies! pic.twitter.com/XbTiqqnf9y— DLB CIS at OU (@oucis) July 1, 2020
Landis has served as the director of OU’s Center of Middle East Studies since 1999 and is a well-known expert on Iranian and Syrian policy issues. In a Friday interview with The OU Daily, Landis said the coronavirus and the strained political relationship between Iran and the U.S. adds a degree of difficulty to his new role, yet he has big plans for the center in the coming school year.
“This is an extremely challenging time to take over (the Farzaneh Family Center), but for that very reason, it's important,” Landis said. “And what I hope to do is to be able to use this position and the money that's available — thanks to the Farzanehs — for programming in order to engage in public diplomacy, and bring both leading academics and policymakers together in order to discuss U.S. (and) Iranian relations.”
Considered a knowledgeable source on Middle Eastern relations by many news outlets, Landis said he has appeared frequently on TV and radio with programs and outlets such as PBS Newshour, the Charlie Rose Show, Al Jazeera, Frontline, NPR and BBC. He’s said he’s also been published in Foreign Policy, Middle East Policy, The Washington Post, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal on multiple occasions.
Landis said he hopes to continue to use that platform to educate Americans about Middle Eastern relations, but also to promote the Farzaneh Center and OU.
Among Landis’ biggest goals for his first year as director is hosting a conference on policy issues. While COVID-19 will likely limit that gathering to an online webinar, Landis said those activities are an important part of the center’s public outreach.
Landis said he also plans to create a plethora of YouTube videos and interview segments to promote conversation about foreign policy and draw attention and interest to the center from within OU and abroad.
“(Webinars are) often much bigger and have a bigger impact than when you actually give a lecture at the university, because often you'll get like 50 or 60 people to attend at a university,” Landis said. “Whereas on these webinars, you really get a much bigger audience. It's a different audience — not as many students, but a lot of community members who are interested — and that will be the model for this coming year, so I hope to get prominent academics and policy people to participate in these webinars that should then be put online.”
While attempting to reach a broader audience, Landis said he also wants to continue to support the roughly 70 Iranian students who are studying at OU.
Landis said Marjan Seirafi-Pour, Persian instructor and Farzaneh Center director of outreach programs, has been instrumental in organizing campus involvement events such as Persian poetry nights and Persian tea parties, and he hopes those events will continue through the school year.
Ultimately, as Landis takes the reigns of the center, he said his greatest desire is to make OU one of the best institutions in the country for Persian education.
“We want to make the University of Oklahoma one of the bright spots for Persian studies in the (U.S.) because there are not many important centers of Persian studies,” Landis said. “And the Farzaneh brothers are committed to making this one of the best centers in the (U.S.) and we want to live up to their hopes.”
