You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU professor George Henderson donates autobiographical papers to library for Civil Rights Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dr. Henderson (copy)

Professor Emeritus Dr. George Henderson watches the Martin Luther King Jr. choir concert Jan. 21.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU Libraries received papers Monday from George Henderson, OU professor emeritus and civil rights activist, as part of the university’s ongoing Civil Rights Week.

The papers Henderson donated to the Western History Collection examine the relationship between race in higher education and activism, according to an OU Libraries press release, and detail Henderson’s personal experiences in race relations and activism.

Henderson said in the release that the materials in the collection specifically provide insight into his journey as a student and experiences "from poverty to affluence; from racial segregation to racial integration; and from hate to love in black-white relations.”

“It is my hope that the fragments of my life that will be in the University’s Western History Collections will be of some use to scholars, students and the general public,” Henderson said in the release. 

After his family fled Alabama following a death threat against his father, Henderson moved to East Chicago, Indiana. Despite struggling academically during elementary school, Henderson secured both an academic and athletic scholarship to Michigan State Agricultural and Mechanical College after graduating high school. 

In 1953, Henderson moved to Detroit and focused on balancing higher education, professional work and racial activism.

Henderson became OU’s third full-time, African-American faculty member in 1967, and his family was the first and only black family to live in Norman at the time. Henderson’s gift “speaks to his lifelong commitment to our university and ensures we have a permanent way to honor his life’s work,” interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release.

The papers span over 40 years of Henderson’s career in higher education, according to the release, and include “materials associated with the impact of OU’s Human Relations Department,” which Henderson helped found. 

The gift also includes research publications and documentation of Henderson’s activism, honors and awards.

Bridget Burke, OU Libraries assistant dean for special collections, said in the release that Henderson’s papers are especially valuable today as the university prioritizes diversity and inclusion following several racist incidents in the last year.

“The presence of George Henderson’s papers in the University archives provides a clear model of one individual’s path to advocacy and activism,” Burke said in the release. “The Henderson papers are a resource for scholars and advocates interested in OU’s history, those studying the experience of African American faculty in higher education, those researching the establishment of human relations as a discipline, and also as a mechanism for understanding difference in our communities.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments