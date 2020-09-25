OU professor conducts AI research to predict, monitor preeclampsia in pregnant women

An OU researcher is using artificial intelligence techniques to predict high blood pressure risk for pregnant women.
According to a university press release, Talayeh Razzaghi, assistant professor at the OU School of Industrial and Systems Engineering, is leading the project alongside Zuber Mulla, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and assistant academic dean for faculty development at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-El Paso.
In the release, Razzaghi defines preeclampsia as “a subtype of high blood pressure developed during pregnancy” which can lead to further complications. She said her hypothesis is that “machine learning-based models” are capable of transforming clinicians' support tools for detecting and monitoring preeclampsia by analyzing the “key issues” of the datasets.
“We are going to study Texas research data files representing a massive-size patient discharge database,” Razzaghi said in the release. “We plan to apply modern machine learning algorithms to this dataset in order to detect patients who are at risk of preeclampsia early in the clinical setting.”
The research methodology of Razzaghi and Mulla studies the health delivery disparities in the Hispanic and Native American populations in Oklahoma and Texas.
“(Detecting patients at risk of preeclampsia) will inform our development of a physician support system to help clinicians identify health inequalities and ensure appropriate treatments for these groups,” Razzaghi said in the release. “Racial and ethnical health disparities can be attributed to various aspects of inequities, including patients’ socioeconomic status and lack of universal health care policies.”
Mulla said in the release the project is meant to bridge the gaps between engineering and medicine for the benefit of women’s health.
“Collaboration among engineers trained in artificial intelligence methods and epidemiologists will no doubt be a boon to population health,” Mulla said.
According to the release, the OU Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships funded “11 short-term projects that position OU faculty and their collaborators to effectively compete for significant external funding opportunities” relating to social inequities in “knowledge creation and dissemination.”
Ann West, OU associate vice president for research and partnerships, said in the release the program shows OU’s commitment to solving “global challenges through research that provides a real impact to society.”
West said Razzaghi’s project stands to improve public health and to explain social and policy dynamics by applying her knowledge of engineering.
In the release, Razzaghi said she would like her project to be “influential on human lives, particularly on women and minority groups.”
